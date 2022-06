Long Beach, California – A multi-vehicle accident on the southbound 710 Freeway claimed the life of one individual on Saturday. The collision took place at around 6:00 a.m. close to the Long Beach Boulevard exit of the freeway. The accident was first reported as a collision between two vehicles, a Ford truck and a Honda Civic, but responding crews said that four vehicles were actually involved in the crash upon arriving at the scene, dismissing the initial reports as inaccurate.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO