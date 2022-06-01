ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California can avoid a refugee crisis by creating a commission for Slavic-American affairs

By Daniel Rubinstein
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khWHG_0fwrwrrY00

On March 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order proclaiming that “California, which has a long history of welcoming Ukrainian and other refugees, will continue to support resettlement,” and acknowledged that “California is proud to be home to one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the United States.” President Biden expects to welcome as many as 100,000 Ukrainian immigrants through the newly established Uniting for Ukraine program.

Data from the Migration Policy Institute and the Public Policy Institute of California show that California — and especially the Sacramento region — is already home to the nation’s largest concentration of Ukrainian-Americans. The most recent wave of Slavic immigration was during the post-Soviet collapse when Slavic churches attracted émigrés through direct radio broadcasts and the federal Lautenberg Program .

Opinion

This time, the state is not prepared to receive such a large influx of Ukrainian immigrants. Sacramento is already designated by the state Department of Social Services as a “ refugee-impacted county .” Ensuring a new population is well-served and assimilates into their new surroundings is a difficult task even in the best of circumstances.

This new wave of attention has sparked some debate in the Slavic community on whether these are performative gestures, especially given past events. For example, a series of meetings last year between several elected officials with a delegation from the authoritarian government of Belarus raised some eyebrows as to whether our leadership was aware of current intricacies within the Slavic community.

Slavic families are breaking apart over political differences regarding the war in Ukraine. Of course, now people are paying attention to the politics of the post-Soviet bloc. But what about their continued reverberations here in California?

There’s also the all-important question of diversity, equity, and inclusion in a representative democracy: There is no single cohesive forum that represents the community’s voice. The State Advisory Council on Refugee Assistance and Services only had one Slavic member, and their term expired in January.

Highlighting the needs of a quickly-growing and internally diverse population is in the interest of state leaders to ensure social dilemmas are kept to a minimum, and that California continues to be a strong and stable democracy reflecting the makeup and interests of its constituents.

The creation of a California commission on Slavic-American affairs, modeled on the existing Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs , could help achieve that. The AAPI Commission was formed during a population increase in AAPI communities, just like what we’re now seeing in the Slavic community.

The commission could advise the government on issues relating to the community and link the community to programs that could benefit the community. More importantly, the commission would act the same way the old California-based Slavic radio broadcasts did: serving as a beacon and central information hub for refugees.

Effective coordination between the state, county refugee coordinators , resettlement agencies, and ethnic community-based organizations is critical to ensure that a “refugee crisis” doesn’t occur.

If formed, the commission should be an adjunct to the state Department of Social Services. The Refugee Programs Bureau has already created a Ukrainian Arrivals Resource page that can be advertised and expanded on. The commission could even serve as the liaison to Ukrainian and other Slavic government officials. President Volodymyr Zelensky himself was in California last year to build on the Ukraine-California Guard partnership.

The governor, state Legislature, and local officials should capitalize on this moment and take a major step toward creating a California that truly serves all people.

Midtown resident Daniel Rubinstein is a first-generation American of Jewish-Ukrainian descent and an alumnus of Sacramento State.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUD8B_0fwrwrrY00
Midtown resident Daniel Rubinstein is a first-generation American of Jewish-Ukrainian descent and an alumni of Sacramento State University. Daniel Rubinstein

Comments / 7

Tell It Like It Is
2d ago

Don’t we have enough commissions? Come here legally or leave

Reply(1)
11
Related
calmatters.org

Will California gun laws go national?

On Thursday morning, Democratic lawmakers gathered at the western steps of the state Capitol to commemorate victims of gun violence and orate on the need for tougher gun laws — both in California and nationally. Whatever fissures erupted into public view earlier this week in an Assembly leadership fight,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Legislature#American Affairs#Refugee Crisis#Politics State#Slavic American#Uniting For Ukraine#Ukrainian Americans#Post Soviet#Lautenberg Program
CalMatters

Gimme Shelter: A breakdown of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Los Angeles Times reporter Hannah Wiley to discuss Newsom’s CARE Court proposal. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial homelessness proposal has been sailing through the Legislature — and raising a heated debate in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
timesnewsexpress.com

CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress. Democrats dominate California politics but the Republican Party retains pockets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

8K+
Followers
781
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy