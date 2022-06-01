ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

James V. Brown Library to celebrate Pride Month all June long

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flJ5u_0fwrwWWP00
Shown with books donated in 2021, from left: Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at the Library; Liz Fink, Operations Manager, AIDS Resource; Brian Spies and Crystal Raines. James V. Brown Library

Williamsport, Pa. — This June, patrons can find books honoring Pride Month all throughout the halls of James V. Brown Library.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots which took place on June 28, 1969, in response to police raids in the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York. The ensuing demonstrations by the LGBTQ community marked the beginning of the LGBTQ movement in the United States.

The month of June is a time to both celebrate and raise awareness for LGBTQ communities throughout the world.

The term Gay Pride was created by Thom Higgins, a gay rights activist from Minnesota, and the first Pride March was coordinated by Brenda Howard, also known as the “Mother of Pride,” who worked to coordinate the first events for Pride Day that later evolved into the month-long celebration that we recognize today.

The Library is highlighting the following books about the Stonewall Riots and LGBTQ activism:

  • Stonewall: Breaking out in the fight for gay rights by Ann Bausum.
  • Out in Central Pennsylvania: The history of an LGBTQ community by William Burton.
  • When We Rise: My Life in the Movement by Cleve Jones.
  • The Book of Pride: LGBTQ heroes who changed the world by Mason Funk.
  • A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski.
  • Queer, There and Everywhere: 23 people who changed the world by Sara Prager.

The Library also has access to online resources such as e-books and magazines through the Libby app. To learn more about downloading the app, contact a Library staff member. A number of resources also are available in the Parenting Collection.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

The Salvation Army commemorates National Donut Day and the legacy of the 'Donut Lassies'

Williamsport, Pa. — During Williamsport's First Friday on June 3, the Salvation Army will celebrate the history and joy of donuts on National Donut Day. The organization's First Friday table will feature activities, giveaways, and antique World War I photographs on display. The Salvation Army has a special connection to the history of Donut Day: they created the Donut Lassies' original recipe. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New $2.8 million museum being constructed in Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pa. — Construction of a new $2.8 million museum will ensure the preservation of historic events and artifacts from Gettysburg. The Adam County Historical Society was awarded the funds for the project through the PA Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program. This money will be used to develop a special climate-controlled environment for the extensive collection of artifacts. The Beyond the Battle Museum, 29,000 square feet in size, will feature exhibits...
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Family Day and Children's Heath Fair set for June 11

Wellsboro, Pa. — The 20th annual Family Day and Children's Health Fair will be on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. Joining forces to organize this special event to kick off the weeklong 80th annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival are the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Wellsboro Foundation, Inc., UPMC, Laurel Pediatrics of Wellsboro, the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health, and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania. ...
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro fundraises over $65,000 for cancer transport van

Travel will now be easier for cancer patients from UPMC Wellsboro to UPMC Williamsport, thanks to community donations toward a new transport van. This year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport. Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local. This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Williamsport, PA
Society
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Local environmental education center receives $4,500 community donation

Williamsport, Pa. — The Waterdale Environmental Education Center (WEEC) in Williamsport has received a community investment that promises to expand the center's educational and outreach programs. As part of its efforts to oversee the center, Lycoming College received a $4,500 donation from C&N. The project is a joint effort between Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute (CWI) and the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority (WMWA). The WEEC, located in the pristine and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
365traveler.com

14 FUN THINGS TO DO IN SCRANTON PA YOU CAN’T MISS

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s holding basket fundraiser for longtime employee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills. Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees. Director of Food […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Beacon Light event honors board and donors

Bradford, Pa. — Beacon Light, an affiliate of Journey Health System, held their annual board and donor appreciation event last week at the Pennhills Club in Bradford. Two of the recipients were honored for nearly five decades of service. Agency leaders thanked board members for volunteering and the donors...
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleve Jones
Person
Brenda Howard
WOLF

Local recovery house first to be issued a license in PA

TOBYHANNA, MONRO COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs visited 'We have a Choice Justin's House for Men' in Tobyhanna in celebration of being the first recovery house to be issued a license in the state of Pennsylvania. Now that they are licensed, the Choice...
TOBYHANNA, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Family Perseveres in Return to Dairying

THOMPSON, Pa. — After Mike Cottrell sold his dairy cows in April 2021, he looked to the sky and had a message for someone above. “I told Dad I’m sorry,” he said. “It broke my heart to sell them.”. A year earlier, Cottrell’s father, Emerson, died...
THOMPSON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Stonewall Inn#Greenwich Village#Stonewall Riots#Racism#Lgbtq#Gay Pride
NorthcentralPA.com

Bucknell University welcomes alumni for Reunion Weekend

Lewisburg, Pa. — For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Bucknell University will again welcome alumni and their families to campus for Reunion Weekend from June 3 through June 5. This Reunion Weekend will celebrate class years ending in two and seven. 50th reunions will be held for classes from 1970, 1971, and 1972, covering two reunions that were delayed due to Covid-19. Returning Bucknellians can...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College appoints new dean of nursing and health sciences

Williamsport, Pa. — From a nurse educator and administrator for 14 years to assistant dean of nursing for four years, Valerie A. Myers now takes on the role of dean of nursing and health sciences at Penn College. She will begin her new duties on July 1, succeeding Sandra L. Richmond, who is returning to teaching at the College. Myers has been part of Penn College since 2007: as a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Bankers Association's 50+ Year Club gets new local member

Williamsport, Pa. — The former president and CEO of Woodlands Bank was recently inducted into a prestigious club. Robert E. Forse is one of the PA Bankers Association’s 50+ Year Club's newest members. The PA Bankers Association is a member-driven trade association comprised of over 120 banks and approximately 100 affiliate members with interests in the commonwealth. The organization provides professional educational seminars, conferences, schools, and other training resources to...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Harveys Lake residents raise concerns about zoning officer

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Residents in Harveys Lake are speaking out about an official who they say violated the public’s trust and neglected responsibilities by granting preferential treatment to her domestic partner. At the Harveys Lake borough meeting last week, residents raised their concerns about the...
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
therecord-online.com

We Bought a House

The past three weekends in a row were a complete whirlwind of activity at the homestead. With my parents visiting and gutting an entire room to my in-laws camping in Loganton and helping us for nearly entire days on Friday’s – Monday’s, we are tired and ready for a weekend of just my wife and I at home. Though we still will be doing house things.
LOGANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy