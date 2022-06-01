James V. Brown Library to celebrate Pride Month all June long

Shown with books donated in 2021, from left: Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at the Library; Liz Fink, Operations Manager, AIDS Resource; Brian Spies and Crystal Raines. James V. Brown Library

Williamsport, Pa. — This June, patrons can find books honoring Pride Month all throughout the halls of James V. Brown Library.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots which took place on June 28, 1969, in response to police raids in the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York. The ensuing demonstrations by the LGBTQ community marked the beginning of the LGBTQ movement in the United States.

The month of June is a time to both celebrate and raise awareness for LGBTQ communities throughout the world.

The term Gay Pride was created by Thom Higgins, a gay rights activist from Minnesota, and the first Pride March was coordinated by Brenda Howard, also known as the “Mother of Pride,” who worked to coordinate the first events for Pride Day that later evolved into the month-long celebration that we recognize today.

The Library is highlighting the following books about the Stonewall Riots and LGBTQ activism:

Stonewall: Breaking out in the fight for gay rights by Ann Bausum.

Out in Central Pennsylvania: The history of an LGBTQ community by William Burton.

When We Rise: My Life in the Movement by Cleve Jones.

The Book of Pride: LGBTQ heroes who changed the world by Mason Funk.

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski.

Queer, There and Everywhere: 23 people who changed the world by Sara Prager.

The Library also has access to online resources such as e-books and magazines through the Libby app. To learn more about downloading the app, contact a Library staff member. A number of resources also are available in the Parenting Collection.

