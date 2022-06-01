ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Central Indiana donut shop lands in top 20 of Yelp’s best donuts in the US list

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a box of gleaming donuts? We think not. Yelp has released its 2022 list of Top 100 US Donut Shops ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, and...

