A coal slide at the Comanche Power Plant left two people dead, according to officials with Pueblo County. Pueblo Police say that one victim was in his 20s, the other in his 30s. The slide happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the Pueblo Fire Department says some of the coal piles at the plant are over 80 feet tall. The company that owns the plant says a rescue effort was launched as soon as they heard about the slide. No other details have been released.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO