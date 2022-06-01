ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes, SeatGeek terminate blank-check deals as SPAC boom fizzles out

(Reuters) - Business magazine Forbes and online ticketing company SeatGeek said on Wednesday they would terminate deals with blank-check firms, as the SPAC boom fizzles out and such transactions draw greater regulatory scrutiny.

Forbes’ publisher had entered into a $630 million deal last year with former Point72 executive Jonathan Lin-led special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Magnum Opus to help it build consumer-focused products and cut its reliance on media revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle on Wednesday said Forbes’ digital transformation had delivered double-digit growth in revenue and core earnings over the past year, which “significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year”.

SeatGeek said it had terminated its $1.35 billion SPAC deal with RedBall Acquisition Corp due to “volatility in the public markets”.

“Expect more (terminated SPAC deals) to come ... This is not the environment for dumb or overpriced deals that make no sense. That was 2021,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York

SPAC deals were among the hottest investment trends during the pandemic as early-stage companies looked to go public without the regulatory scrutiny of a traditional listing.

However, the rapid increase in the number of deals has drawn the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has proposed new rules and additional disclosures from the deal sponsors.

Adverse market conditions and poor share performance of companies such as Grab as well as media outlet BuzzFeed, which has lost nearly a third of its value since going public earlier this year, have also caused the blank-check frenzy to fizzle out.

Fortune

The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The world's richest person also received the highest CEO compensation in 2021. Elon Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, topped Fortune's new list of the most highly compensated...
MARKETS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise at the start of June, with inflation and rate hikes in focus

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed Wednesday on the first day of June, with investors focused on rising inflation and interest rate hikes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 7.5 basis points to 2.919% as of 4:08 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 3.069%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

DWS CEO Woehrmann resigns hours after raid on offices

The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank AG’s DB, -0.62% DBK, +0.50% asset-management subsidiary DWS Group will step down, hours after a raid by German authorities on their Frankfurt offices, the German lender said Wednesday. CEO Asoka Woehrmann said he would resign “in agreement with the company”, and will...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

Warren Buffett finally returned to the bull camp during the first quarter of 2022. So says Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) 13F, which was filed Monday afternoon and revealed that Buffett's collection of stocks actually grew in number during the first three months of 2022. That was a refreshing change for Buffett...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Fears of a U.S. recession in 2022 are overblown: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs, which previously estimated that there was a 35% chance of a recession within two years, is reiterating that a recession in the U.S. is not inevitable despite what stocks say. "While our growth forecast has long been below consensus, we believe fears of declining economic activity this year...
BUSINESS
