On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO