72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced its annual Free Fishing Weekend dates. Anyone can fish for free in Louisiana starting Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an...
There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Senate to consider bill allowing adopted adults to receive original birth certificate. Updated: 14 hours ago. Advocates say adoptees have a right to know the facts surrounding their birth. Opponents say it could lead...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state. The governor provided updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.
As nice of a day as Memorial Day was, at least weatherwise around Louisiana, someone's "day after Memorial Day" is going to be even better. That's because there was a big money winner sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery game. Just for clarity's sake,...
With the back-to-back punch of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, chef Jarred I. Zeringue decided it was time to shake things up — and finally get out the cookbook he had been working on for several years. Zeringue’s "Southern and Smoked: Cajun Cooking through the Seasons" was released last month...
Just as in the 1993 rap single from Tag Team, "Whoomp! There It Is", hunters and fishermen across Louisiana have been awaiting a number of changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regarding licenses and price increases and those changes go into effect today, June 1, 2022. Whoomp! There it is!
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, the MJ Foster Promise Program is a financial aid program funded by the State of Louisiana that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors. According to the Louisiana...
Louisiana residents are anxiously watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week after enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend. Memorial Day, for many people, is the unofficial beginning of the summer season. That season usually means vacations, cookouts, swimming, tanning, and in recent years watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This year will be no different.
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
BATON ROUGE – In response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Southwest Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has introduced a bill he calls the School Watch and Tactics Act. “And that calls for enhanced training standards to make sure that school resource officers also had SWAT level tactical schools,”...
NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
8 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Gang, Drugs, and Weapons Activity, 2 Suspects Still on the Run. Eight suspects have been captured, and two are still on the run, in connection with a multi-month gang, drug, and weapons investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 1, 2022,...
