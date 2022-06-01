ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Senate to...

www.knoe.com

whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana announces dates for free fishing weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced its annual Free Fishing Weekend dates. Anyone can fish for free in Louisiana starting Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Forget Buc-ee’s, Louisiana’s Best Gas Station is Just 1 Hour Away

There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana's free fishing weekend coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana residents and visitors can fish for free as part of the state's Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday June 12. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said weekend event allows fishers to fish Louisiana waters without a required fishing license.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Twin Cities Golf Association's Golf Classic

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Senate to consider bill allowing adopted adults to receive original birth certificate. Updated: 14 hours ago. Advocates say adoptees have a right to know the facts surrounding their birth. Opponents say it could lead...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Entergy Louisiana announced that it will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to help jumpstart the MJ Foster Promise Program

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, the MJ Foster Promise Program is a financial aid program funded by the State of Louisiana that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors. According to the Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Residents Anxiously Watching Gulf This Week

Louisiana residents are anxiously watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week after enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend. Memorial Day, for many people, is the unofficial beginning of the summer season. That season usually means vacations, cookouts, swimming, tanning, and in recent years watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This year will be no different.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross Urges the Community to Prepare for Potentially Active Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

