ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains for sixth day ahead of expected BoC rate hike

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2625 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.9% * Canadian 10-year yield rises to a 2-week high By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision. Canada's central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting. The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), follows Canadian GDP data on Tuesday that showed buoyant domestic demand. "The economy clearly retains some solid underlying momentum and policymakers have made clear that well above-target inflation is their primary focus," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "We remain bullish on the outlook for the CAD." The strategists are targeting a level of 1.25 per greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, for the Canadian dollar in the coming weeks. The currency was trading 0.2% higher on Wednesday at 1.2625, its strongest since April 22. It was on track for its sixth straight day of gains, after climbing 1.7% in May. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. U.S. crude prices climbed 0.9% to $115.67 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies as global inflation worries flared anew. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.6 basis points to 2.936%, its highest since May 18. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes)

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dow falls 300 points to start June, as worries mount over economic growth

U.S. stocks pulled back Wednesday amid worries about the health of the economy, as Wall Street turned the page to another month following a volatile May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 320 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 eased 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.1%. The major...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise at the start of June, with inflation and rate hikes in focus

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed Wednesday on the first day of June, with investors focused on rising inflation and interest rate hikes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 7.5 basis points to 2.919% as of 4:08 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 3.069%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Oil Prices Have Inched Above March And May Highs As OPEC+ Weighs The Russia Problem

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) A better-than-expected earnings report from Salesforce.com CRM is leading stocks higher, gaining more than 9% in premarket trading. Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as investors try to bounce back from yesterday’s retreat.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#Canadian#Bank Of Canada#Scotiabank#Cad#European Union#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Wall St Slides As Strong Factory Data Stokes Aggressive Rate Hike Concerns

U.S. stocks fell in volatile trade on Wednesday after data showing strength in factory activity raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, sending Treasury yields higher. Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in morning trade, with financial and real estate stocks leading the losses....
STOCKS
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China says opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China “firmly” opposes the launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that the Chinese government opposed any form of official contact between Taiwan and other countries. “The United States should prudently handle trade and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

World stocks mixed, oil prices trade near $120 a barrel

World shares were mixed Tuesday after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year’s end, sparking a fresh spike in oil prices. Shares fell in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo but rose in London and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged lower ahead of the reopening of trading on Wall Street following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles up despite OPEC+ output hike plan; supply still tight

June 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled higher on Friday, supported by expectations that OPEC's decision to increase production targets by slightly more than planned will not add that much to global supply which should tighten as China eases COVID restrictions. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy