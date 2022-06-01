ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover Crash In Sacramento Pocket Neighborhood Lands 1 Person In Hospital

By Christopher Baker
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m., on Riverside Boulevard and Florin Road.

No other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

