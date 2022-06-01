ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Votto robbed twice by Fenway's walls

By Michael Hurley
BOSTON -- There's bad luck, there's cursed, and then there's the night Joey Votto had on Tuesday.

Granted, Votto's bout of bad fortune came in a win for his Cincinnati Reds -- the franchise's first win in Boston since October 1975 -- which surely helps lessen the sting. But there's still no doubt that Votto might have had the single most ridiculous night of hitting in the 110-year history of Fenway Park.

The silliness began in the top of the fifth inning, when Votto led off with a long and deep drive toward the bullpen in right field. Outfielders Kiké Hernández and Jackie Bradley Jr. gave chase but seemingly resigned themselves to the fact that the ball was leaving the yard.

Until ... it didn't.

Votto's fly ball hit off the very top of the short wall in right field and bounced back into the field of play. If everybody hadn't seen it with their own eyes, they wouldn't have believed it to be possible.

Votto ended up getting stranded on the basepaths, keeping the game tied at 0-0.

In the eighth inning, with the Red leading 1-0, Votto sent another moonshot toward the seats, this one headed to left-center field and the Green Monster. The smash hit the top of the 37-foot wall and bounced up into the air before returning to the field of play. Typically, whenever such a bounce happens, it does so after hitting the top of the wall, which is a home run by rule. So when the replay rolled, everyone expected this to be the case.

Alas, nobody knew just how cursed Votto was on this night, because he had once again hit the very top of the wall, with the ball remaining in play by an inch or so before returning to the field.

Votto made his way to second base and immediately asked the second base umpire if the ball had cleared the wall. Of course, it did not.

Despite the wealth of data available these days, you can't exactly track the number of times a batter has hit the top of the wall. So you definitely can't track the number of times a batter does that twice in the same game, on one of the shortest fences and also the tallest wall in Major League Baseball.

But it does feel safe to say that in the thousands upon thousands of games played at "America's Most Beloved Ballpark," nobody's been treated quite as cruelly as Votto was on Tuesday evening.

