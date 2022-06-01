Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

David Davis

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both were asked to leave a business.

Police reported finding the six spent 9mm shell casings.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Four hours later, police found the vehicle involved in the shooting at a motel in Osage Beach.

Police report Foss borrowed the car from a person at the hotel. Foss reportedly gave the man $20 to borrow the vehicle to run errands.

Officers said Camden County deputies located two people wanted in the investigation at an apartment on Horshoe Bend Parkway.

Shane Foss

Investigators also found the handgun used in the shooting, according to the police department.

A Miller County prosecutor has charged Shane Foss and David Davis in connection with the shooting.

Davis is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Foss is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Foss was booked into the Miller County Jail on $75,000 bond. Davis was booked into the Miller County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Both men have case review hearings scheduled for Tuesday.

Neither men have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.

