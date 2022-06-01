ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

David Davis

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both were asked to leave a business.

Police reported finding the six spent 9mm shell casings.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Four hours later, police found the vehicle involved in the shooting at a motel in Osage Beach.

Police report Foss borrowed the car from a person at the hotel. Foss reportedly gave the man $20 to borrow the vehicle to run errands.

Officers said Camden County deputies located two people wanted in the investigation at an apartment on Horshoe Bend Parkway.

Shane Foss

Investigators also found the handgun used in the shooting, according to the police department.

A Miller County prosecutor has charged Shane Foss and David Davis in connection with the shooting.

Davis is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Foss is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Foss was booked into the Miller County Jail on $75,000 bond. Davis was booked into the Miller County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Both men have case review hearings scheduled for Tuesday.

Neither men have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.

Related
KRMS Radio

Stolen Motorcycles, Drugs Recovered, Two Arrested

Two people are taken into custody after Miller County deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force execute a search warrant just outside of Eldon. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the warrant was served up at the Doolittle Trailer Park during the evening hours on May 31st. Once on the scene, two stolen motorcycles and suspected narcotics were discovered. A male suspect was taken into custody…his name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. A second resident, 19-year-old Samantha Whitworth, was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants. More arrests are expected.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Children hurt in Audrain County three-wheeler crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
ROLLA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Death investigation of Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight continues

COLUMBIA — Columbia police did not release any new information Sunday about their death investigation of Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers and other first responders arrived at Knight’s home at about 9:30 Saturday morning to an apparent gunshot death. Jones added there does not appear to be any foul play.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Narcotics Search Warrant Nabs One

A 36-year-old now faces a felony charge for delivery of a controlled substance after a search warrant served. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and members of the Mid-MO Drug Task Force teamed up to serve a narcotics search warrant at a location in the Doolittle Trailer Park near Eldon. During the search, about 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cash were seized. Taken into custody was Douglas Kitchen. Kitchen was taken to the Miller County Jail and is being held on a $50-thousand bond along with a no-bond hold from probation and parole.
ELDON, MO
933kwto.com

Shots Fired in Lake Ozark Ends in Arrest

Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
