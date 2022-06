HENDERSON (KTNV) — Investigators in Henderson are asking eyewitnesses to contact them after a shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs this weekend. According to police accounts, members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were riding together on U.S. 95 in Henderson after a Memorial Day event in Boulder City on Sunday morning. They were shot at by bikers affiliated with the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to an arrest report.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO