Victims in Ohio Statehouse lawn shooting, Prairie Township shooting and crash identified

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified a 16-year-old Licking Heights student as the victim fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse over the weekend.

Broderick Harper was killed after being shot around 10 p.m. Sunday on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds.

Harper, according to a grainy security camera video released Tuesday by the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board, was apparently riding electric scooters with three other people when they stopped outside the Statehouse building and he was shot, falling into the grass off the sidewalk.

One of the other scooter drivers can be seen in the video driving off. A second is seen getting off his scooter and backing away as Harper is shot. That individual then flees the scene on foot, running back in the direction the scooters originally came from.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Brice Nihiser said the patrol, which is handling the investigation, is looking at the video and all other avenues to identify the three people with Harper at the time of the shooting.

Harper was a student at Licking Heights High School, the district confirmed on Wednesday. In a statement, the district said a crisis team will be available between 1 and 3 p.m. on Thursday at the high school for students and staff.

Harper's mother, Erica Coit, told The Dispatch on Wednesday outside her South Linden home that her son was "a good kid," but she was too overcome with grief to speak further at that time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ohio Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660.

Two dead after Prairie Township shooting, crash

The Franklin County Sheriff's office is also seeking the public's help with information about a shooting late Tuesday night on West Broad Street in Prairie Township that resulted in a crash and two people dying.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies began receiving 911 calls about a crash on West Broad Street, east of the Interstate 270 interchange.

According to the sheriff's office, a Ford Crown Victoria was found crashed into a pole in the eastbound lanes of traffic. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A female passenger was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West Hospital, where she died, the sheriff's office said.

The male, 35-year-old DeMarco Dubose is believed to have died as a result of being shot, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The female passenger, identified as 35-year-old Roline Williams, of the Far West Side, is believed to have died from injuries sustained in the vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that another vehicle fired at the Crown Victoria. Detectives believe that vehicle may be an early to mid-2000 model year Mercury sedan that is either red or maroon.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said Dubose and Williams were dating, and Williams lived near where the shooting and crash occurred. He said neither Dubose or Williams are believed to have had any issues with others or had involvement in anything that would make them targets for a shooting.

"They just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Minerd said.

Dubose worked in roofing and home improvement and would travel frequently for his work, Minerd said. When he was in Columbus, he would often stay with Williams.

Video of the shooting shows the red or maroon-colored Mercury race up next to Dubose's Ford Crown Victoria, fire at least one round, and then speed off. Detectives are seeking additional video footage to provide a clearer picture of the vehicle and indications as to where the car may have gone after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 614-525-3351.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

