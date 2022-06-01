Sound Rivers to releases annual Swim Guide

Eastern North Carolinians now have access to data that shows whether local marine recreation areas meet federal safety standards, and it will include three popular Pitt County locations that tested as having a lower concentration of fecal bacteria than a year ago.

Local nonprofit Sound Rivers is scheduled to release its fifth annual Swim Guide on Friday. The guide charts water quality in 54 sites across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins.

Volunteers with Sound Rivers test the sites’ water quality weekly through Labor Day for the presence of E. coli bacteria, which can cause gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

“It’s a great program, and more and more people are taking advantage of it,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ environmental projects coordinator, in a news release Monday. “They want to know that the water they’re swimming in — kayaking, canoeing, paddle-boarding and all other forms of recreation — meets the recreational water-quality standards set by the EPA.”

Sites tested will pass or fail under federal and state water-quality standards the release said.

Twenty-three of the sites sampled fall in the Tar-Pamlico River basin. They include Greenville’s Town Common, Wildwood Park and Port Terminal. Yankee Hall at Pactolus is the other Pitt County location being sampled.

Last June it was reported that the Town Common, Port Terminal and Yankee Hall failed the tests in two consecutive weeks. Vail Stewart Rumley, communications director for Sound Rivers, said water quality of the sites this year will depend heavily on rainfall.

“We have storm water running into our waterways, and with that storm water comes a lot of stuff off the land,” Rumley said. “Sometimes that can include excessive pollution.”

Rumley added that over the past several years the quality has generally remained the same, but it is hard to make a determination until samples are tested. Results can vary.

“It can change from week to week,” Rumley said.

The City of Greenville sponsored testing at Wildwood Park, according to Mark Nottingham, parks planner for the Greenville Recreation and Parks. He added the Wildwood location has not failed tests administered by Sound Rivers in the past.

“Whenever Town Common site or Port Terminal may not be as safe to swim in, Wildwood Park typically didn’t see the same level of pollution and didn’t have any, I guess, bad sampling reports,” Nottingham said. “It’s nice that the lake is connected to the river but it is kind of off the river and doesn’t get the same levels of runoff pollution as the Town Common.”

The Tar River Reservoir and Battle Park in Rocky Mount, as well as the River Road boat access near Tarboro, are other local sites being sampled for the Swim Guide, an international program which Sound Rivers operates in the area. Dinah’s Landing at Washington’s Goose Creek State Park also is being tested.

A complete list of the sites being tested from Raleigh to Pamlico can be viewed online at reflector.com.

The results will be released to the public on Friday afternoons throughout the summer via an interactive map at soundrivers.org/swimguide or via weekly text alerts by texting “SWIM” to 33222. Spanish language results can be accessed by texting “NADAR” to 33222.

Testing sites

Five recreational sites at Lake Royale, near LouisburgMason’s Landing and Havens Gardens boat ramp in Washington.Chocowinity Bay at Cypress Landing.Broad Creek at Pamlico Plantation.Blounts Bay and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing.Bonner Point and Plum Point on Bath Creek.Pungo River at Woodstock Point, near Belhaven.