2023 Toyota Corolla Gets New Hybrid Models, AWD

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Toyota GR Corolla is undoubtedly the hottest new addition to the Corolla’s lineup for the 2023 model year but the automaker has interesting upgrades for the more humble versions of the model. Leading the novelties is a more powerful hybrid system and there’s also an available all-wheel drive, plus a...

CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Arrives With New Tech And Impressive Performance

The Toyota Corolla has been the world's best-selling car for decades. This comes as no surprise; the nameplate has become a byword for reliability and quality. But as SUVs continue to wage war on the traditional sedan, Toyota decided to cleverly apply the famed badge to a crossover of its own. The Corolla Cross has proved popular - it's dominating the sales charts in several markets. To lend the small SUV more appeal, the Japanese company has introduced a hybrid derivate in the USA.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota RAV4 Arrives With New Rugged Woodland Edition

Buyers love it when automakers offer rugged versions of popular family vehicles, even if they have zero intention of ever taking them offroad. That's why Toyota sells a rugged version of its Sienna minivan called the Woodland Edition. The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the latest model to get a...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota GR86

If we gave out an award for Most Improved Sports Car, the Toyota GR86 would very possibly be the big winner. This eminently entertaining rear-wheel drive coupe’s second generation arrived in 2022 and addressed the big issue we had with the original model: a weak engine. The second time around, power comes from a 228-hp flat-four with plenty of mid-range power and, although a six-speed manual comes standard (and is the only way to go) a six-speed automatic is available. You won’t hear us telling you to opt for it. The GR86 is small and affordable like, say, a Mazda MX-5 Miata, only with a tiny Porsche 911-type rear seat that enables you to take small fry along. Its hatchback body also affords reasonable cargo space, which the Miata doesn’t offer, either. The GR86’s mechanical twin, the Subaru BRZ, offers a virtually identical experience, so choosing between them ultimately comes down to which badge you prefer. As a two-plus-two coupe built mainly for playtime, the GR86 does suffer from road noise, particularly on the highway, and the music produced by the boxer engine isn’t exactly worth buying tickets to hear live. Still, plenty of cornering grip, great balance, sharp steering, and a rev-happy engine make the GR86 fun drive no matter where you’re going. It’s everything an entry-level sports car should be.
CARS
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

DeLorean Alpha5 Revealed As Electric Coupe With 300 Miles Of Range

DeLorean is officially back and ready to embrace the future by hopping on the electric bandwagon with its all-new Alpha5. Much like its source of inspiration, the iconic DMC-12, this one too takes the shape of a stylish coupe with gullwing doors styled by Italdesign. The top-hinged massive doors and rear glass louvers are essentially the only nods to the past as the rest of the design is thoroughly modern.
TRAVEL
inputmag.com

Toyota's experimental hydrogen cartridges are portable and swappable

Though all-electric vehicles are very much having a moment right now, not every automaker has given up on other alternative fuel sources. Toyota, for example, is still researching whether or not hydrogen could be a viable option for powering its vehicles. The automaker has even developed new “cartridge” technology to make the use and transportation of hydrogen much safer.
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Us Ride Shotgun In The Toyota GR Corolla On The Track

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most anticipated hot hatches on the horizon. Motor1.com recently got to ride shotgun in one with professional drifter Ryan Tuerck at the wheel around Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Specifically, this is the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, meaning it has...
DECATUR, TX
The Detroit Free Press

2023 Lexus RX SUV drops V6, adds power and new hybrid models

Lexus’ best-selling vehicle, the RX midsize SUV, gets a complete redo for 2023, with a new platform, three levels of hybrid, including a plug-in and a 367-horsepower performance model. The fifth-generation RX adds features for safety, connectivity and comfort, all housed in a familiar-looking body that should make the SUV’s legion of previous owners...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Acura Integra

Honda's Acura luxury division has relaunched the iconic Integra nameplate in hopes of finding success in the entry-luxury compact segment. The all-new Integra replaces the aging ILX sedan, an entry-luxury compact that failed to make much of a mark on the segment. Some may wonder why a luxury automaker would choose to launch a sporty four-door sedan in the Age of the SUV, but we'd be quick to remind them that the Integra is a big part of what made the Acura brand. The new car shares its underpinnings with the all-new Honda Civic. It comes with the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's in the Civic Si and is offered with a six-speed manual (an automatic is standard). The Integra is fun to drive and offers a slightly more upscale presence than the Civic, but it lacks the luxury elements found on rivals such as the Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-class.
CARS
Ars Technica

World’s first ammonia-powered zero-emissions tractor starts testing

The world's first ammonia-powered zero-emissions tractor successfully completed its first demonstration run at the Advanced Energy Center at Stony Brook University in New York last week. The midsized John Deere tractor had its diesel engine replaced with an "ammonia to power" system developed by a startup called Amogy. The system converts the energy-dense chemical into hydrogen, which then powers a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell.
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Ford CEO Wants Vehicles Sold Online Only With Non-Negotiable Pricing

Ford CEO Jim Farley had much to say at the Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which took place on June 1. He spoke at length about evolution and consolidation in the auto industry on virtually every level, which includes dealerships. From his perspective, he sees a shift to online vehicle sales with non-negotiable prices and remote deliveries.
RETAIL
Road & Track

Yes, You Can Tow With a 1200-HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracán

Thanks to the Urus SUV, it's possible to tow a Lamborghini with another Lamborghini. That being said, the Lambo truck, put bluntly, is largely an Audi Q8 underneath. Yes, the Urus has a bunch of incredible upgrades that make it worthy of carrying the Lamborghini badge, but it uses the same basic chassis as the Audi crossover. YouTuber Alex Choi wanted to prove a point that yes, you can tow a Lamborghini with a real Lamborghini. And he used his personal Huracán to do it.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

