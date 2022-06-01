A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham review – a genre-defying picture of life and hope

AIM by Kyle Abraham – Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth at Sadler’s Wells, London. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Very few choreographers can move so adeptly between the elevated and the colloquial in a single phrase, from a pirouette to a fist bump with utter authenticity. But Kyle Abraham can. The New York-based choreographer’s linguistic versatility – absorbing elements of classical, contemporary, street and social dance – is matched by the thematic variety of his decade-or-so’s output, from exquisite collaborations with ballet companies (most recently the Royal Ballet’s The Weathering ) to impactful dances of social commentary and activism with his own company A.I.M.

Now this piece, Requiem, is something else again, although it’s hard to say what. It’s a leap into Afrofuturism, soundtracked by a version of Mozart’s Requiem renovated by electronic composer Jlin into sampled strings and reverberant bass. Ten dancers are dressed in silky, swishy tunics and skirts by Giles Deacon . At points their behaviour suggests courtly manners, or the games of mythical gods, amusing themselves with rituals of combat and performance. A neon circle lights up on the back wall, inside it a film showing ink swirling through water. Circles are everywhere in the choreography – gently swooping and spinning – and also in one of the ideas behind the piece: reincarnation and life’s circularity. Bodies occasionally shake and fall to the floor, but they are revived and return to dance, regenerated. It’s a deliberate counterpoint to Abrahams’ previous works that have dealt with violence against Black bodies; this is a picture of life and hope and possibility.

The hour-long piece feels rather formless, though, with subtle shifts in tone between musical chapters. It’s meandering sometimes, but there’s enigmatic intrigue. The choreography often lives in a middle ground between earth and air, neither sending its energy deep into the ground nor stretching or leaping skyward: it sweeps and swoons with soft joints.

There are strong solos from individual dancers: Dymon Samara has particular presence, Logan Fernandez throws off some breaking moves, there’s Jae Neal’s lithe muscle and purpose, and a queenly Tamisha Guy, drawing the eye with mesmeric smoothness. Requiem gives impressions of community, connection, play, humour and flirtation – all facets of a rich life – but it is an exploratory piece rather than a triumphant one.