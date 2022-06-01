2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Debuts With More Efficiency, Fresh Tech

If we gave out an award for Most Improved Sports Car, the Toyota GR86 would very possibly be the big winner. This eminently entertaining rear-wheel drive coupe’s second generation arrived in 2022 and addressed the big issue we had with the original model: a weak engine. The second time around, power comes from a 228-hp flat-four with plenty of mid-range power and, although a six-speed manual comes standard (and is the only way to go) a six-speed automatic is available. You won’t hear us telling you to opt for it. The GR86 is small and affordable like, say, a Mazda MX-5 Miata, only with a tiny Porsche 911-type rear seat that enables you to take small fry along. Its hatchback body also affords reasonable cargo space, which the Miata doesn’t offer, either. The GR86’s mechanical twin, the Subaru BRZ, offers a virtually identical experience, so choosing between them ultimately comes down to which badge you prefer. As a two-plus-two coupe built mainly for playtime, the GR86 does suffer from road noise, particularly on the highway, and the music produced by the boxer engine isn’t exactly worth buying tickets to hear live. Still, plenty of cornering grip, great balance, sharp steering, and a rev-happy engine make the GR86 fun drive no matter where you’re going. It’s everything an entry-level sports car should be.

