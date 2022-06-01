ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Debuts With More Efficiency, Fresh Tech

By Jeff Perez
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want your Toyota Corolla Cross with a bit more efficiency? You're in luck. The Corolla Cross Hybrid marks a new addition to the lineup for 2023, and introduces the world to Toyota's more-efficient fifth-generation hybrid system for the first time. With standard all-wheel drive – it’s optional on other...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Toyota Safety Sense#Toyota Corolla Cross#Tech#Vehicles#The Corolla Cross Hybrid#Xle#Xse#Sonic Silver#Barcelona Red#Acidic Blast
