Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem tennis headed to state Final Four

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
BETHLEHEM — The Eagles boys tennis team is headed to the state Final Four.

The squad beat the previously undefeated team from Fayetteville-Manlius 5-2 in the Division I regional championship on Sunday, May 29, at the Utica Tennis Center.

The Eagles (18-0) beat Shaker for their fourth consecutive Section II championship and 19th in school history. It then beat Queensbury in the sub-regionals

Against Fayetteville-Manlius:

  • Ashrith Rao (B) def. David Fernando 6-2, 6-4
  • Cameron Lukasik (F) def. Will Bievenue 6-2, 6-4
  • Aadi Ojha (B) def. Colin Byer 6-2, 6-1
  • Aden Haas (B) def. Xavier Sul
  • David Woolridge/Jaden Duggar (F) def. Hayden Brown/Ian Jin 7-5, 6-1
  • Emi Torlasco/Tao Xie (B) def. Andy Li/Fergus Brady 6-4, 6-2
  • Nyle Dennin/David Bievenue (B) def. Daniel Manta/Gene Balian 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

The Eagles will continue their march towards a state championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on June 10.

Bethlehem, NY
Sports
The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

