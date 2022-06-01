Bethlehem tennis headed to state Final Four

BETHLEHEM — The Eagles boys tennis team is headed to the state Final Four.

The squad beat the previously undefeated team from Fayetteville-Manlius 5-2 in the Division I regional championship on Sunday, May 29, at the Utica Tennis Center.

The Eagles (18-0) beat Shaker for their fourth consecutive Section II championship and 19th in school history. It then beat Queensbury in the sub-regionals

Against Fayetteville-Manlius:

Ashrith Rao (B) def. David Fernando 6-2, 6-4

Cameron Lukasik (F) def. Will Bievenue 6-2, 6-4

Aadi Ojha (B) def. Colin Byer 6-2, 6-1

Aden Haas (B) def. Xavier Sul

David Woolridge/Jaden Duggar (F) def. Hayden Brown/Ian Jin 7-5, 6-1

Emi Torlasco/Tao Xie (B) def. Andy Li/Fergus Brady 6-4, 6-2

Nyle Dennin/David Bievenue (B) def. Daniel Manta/Gene Balian 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

The Eagles will continue their march towards a state championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on June 10.