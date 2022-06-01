Coroner identifies man involved in fatal crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
44-year-old Jay Fitzgerald, of Heyworth Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene after his tractor was hit by a semi-truck at around 9:45 a.m.
The crash occurred on US Route 51 at 400 North Roads in Randolph Township, North of Heyworth in McLean County.
A press release from the coroner’s office says that Fitzgerald was ejected from the tractor upon impact with a semi-truck.
This incident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0