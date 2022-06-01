ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Coroner identifies man involved in fatal crash

By Will Gerard
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS4c9_0fwrtrtl00

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

44-year-old Jay Fitzgerald, of Heyworth Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene after his tractor was hit by a semi-truck at around 9:45 a.m.

The crash occurred on US Route 51 at 400 North Roads in Randolph Township, North of Heyworth in McLean County.

A press release from the coroner’s office says that Fitzgerald was ejected from the tractor upon impact with a semi-truck.

This incident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Coroner identifies man involved in deadly accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man seriously injured in deer vs motorcycle accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Montgomery County Head-On Collision Leaves A Man Dead

Illinois State Police investigating a fatal crash in Montgomery County. Around 2 in the morning Thursday, an unnamed 24-year-old man from St. Louis driving eastbound on Illinois Route 185 near Mulberry Grove Road in a 2003 white Ford Mustang, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a semi-truck. 65-year-old Larry...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people dead after 2 separate crashes on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.
MATTESON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heyworth, IL
Heyworth, IL
Crime & Safety
Mclean County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Accidents
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly Route 124 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on Route 124. The 74-year-old victim was identified as Darrell "Al" Sample. Allmon says Sample died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man killed in Champaign house fire; coroner releases identity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of the male decedent discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on Tuesday in a residence heavily damaged by fire on last Thursday. The residence was located at 4309 Stonebridge Court, Champaign, Illinois, and was severely damaged by fire on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village. Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail. The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals. There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed in Peotone crash

PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEOTONE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police
WCIA

Man killed in McLean County crash

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information in the article has been corrected to reflect the accurate details of the crash. RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in McLean County. The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North. State Troopers said a […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police arrest suspect in deadly Halloween stabbing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old woman was recently arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide in Danville. On October 31, 2021, at around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to 19-year-old Deavyon Williams being treated for several stab wounds. Officers spoke with witnesses who stated Williams had been involved […]
DANVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In crash on Joliet’s west side

On Thursday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the intersection of Theodore St. and River Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they found a car and motorcycle had been involved. The driver of the motorcycle, a 58 year old male, was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR. He was treated and rapid transported to Ascension St. Joes in critical condition. The driver of the car, a 40 year old male was uninjured in the accident. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the accident.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1470 WMBD

Pekin officers injured in “low-speed” chase

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police seize nearly 1 lbs. of meth, man to be sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Grundy County Herald

Illinois man charged in fatal shooting at Marion County rest stop

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and THP troopers has resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man, charged with shooting his father inside a rest area off the interstate. At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, around 6...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WCIA

Humboldt woman calls for change after neighbors die in crash

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL
1470 WMBD

ISP: Driver crashed off I-74 Tuesday ‘for unknown reason’

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police are offering more information about a traffic rash that slowed drivers on Interstate 74 for hours this week. Illinois State Police say a 48-year-old woman driving eastbound in I-74 near Exit 82 outside Peoria Tuesday afternoon inexplicably lost control of her vehicle, veering off the right shoulder of the interstate and hitting a tree.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police arrest 2 people in retail theft investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday. At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the […]
DANVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Arrested In Springfield Homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy