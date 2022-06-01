ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford Preparatory Academy is changing students' lives through mentorship

wfmynews2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the prep. academy’s ‘Guilford...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

NCCU announces sudden passing of dean of School of Law

Leaders at North Carolina Central University shared the sad news on Friday that Attorney Browne C. Lewis, dean of the NCCU School of Law, died Thursday while attending a conference in Colorado. Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
wschronicle.com

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries celebrates the impact of Rev. Rodney Stillwell’s 35-plus years of service

More than 120 supporters of Rev. Rodney Stillwell gathered on May 21 to celebrate his lasting impact on the community. After more than 35 years of faithful ministry to the incarcerated men and women of Forsyth County, Rev. Stillwell has retired. As senior chaplain with the Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries (FJPM), Rev. Stillwell and his team have helped thousands transform their lives and break the cycle of crime and punishment. He has served as a community reconciler, bringing together offenders and volunteers of all races and backgrounds to carry out life-changing programs.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentorship#K12#Guilford Girls
wfmynews2.com

Mowing his own outfield: How the Providence High School baseball coach breeds work ethic ahead of state championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence High School will play for a baseball state championship this weekend in a best-of-three series starting Friday. The Panthers will take on Pinecrest at 5 p.m. Friday with the second game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Panthers enter the championship series a perfect 32-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state. They're ranked third nationally on the strength of their undefeated season.
PROVIDENCE, NC
thefabricator.com

Thomas Built Buses announces shift expansion at North Carolina plant

School bus manufacturer Thomas Built Buses (TBB) has announced the start of an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 Plant in High Point, N.C., with plans to add 280 employees to its manufacturing operations in the area. “We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FOX8 News

‘It’s become dangerous’: Guilford County detention center officers sound alarm on jail staffing

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County detention center officers say safety is at risk because of staffing inside the jails.  Staff members took a list of concerns to the Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening, speaking as concerned citizens.  “It’s become dangerous,” one speaker said. “Since April 1 of this year to May 16, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates: Generations of Care

(L to R) Taylor B. Maddry, Dr. Nell P. Johnson, Andi M. Wensley, Liv T. Thomas, Katelin W. Thomas. Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates is a well-respected, time-honored medical establishment in Winston-Salem. When the late Drs. Linton and Whitener first hung their shingle in 1970 on Lyndhurst Avenue, their mission was to provide exceptional obstetric and gynecological care in a comfortable and caring environment. As the stellar reputation of the founding practitioner duo spread, Lyndhurst evolved and expanded in response to the myriad health care needs of the growing number of patients by acquiring additional sites, health care providers, and support staff. Today, the main campus is situated on the former Hanes Mill plant location and boasts a gorgeous, state-of-the-art 50,000 plus square foot building with a plethora of providers and a host of services, all under the same roof. Over half a century later, Lyndhurst continues to be a practice that provides patients with the best possible individualized care and is proud of the fact that they are delivering their 4thgeneration of babies!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy