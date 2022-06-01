ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Is the State With the Most Structurally Deficient Bridges

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rD1sH_0fwrtQGG00 America is falling apart, or at least the current administration says. It has set aside billions of dollars to repair bridges and roads and expand the nation's broadband footprint. Many scientists believe this assessment.

Of the 618,456 bridges in the United States (comprising over 396.2 million square meters of bridges), 7.3%, or 45,031 bridges (comprising 21 million square meters), were classified in poor condition as of 2020. Another 294,992 bridges (47.7%) were classified as fair and 278,433 (45.5%) as good, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Under federal law, states must periodically inspect bridges, based on standards set by the Pavement and Bridge Condition Performance Measures final rule, and report the findings to the Federal Highway Administration. The deck, superstructure, substructure and culvert are all rated on a scale of 0 to 9. If all the elements rate at least 7, the bridge is classified as being in good condition. If an element rates at 5 or 6, the bridge is considered in fair condition. If any of the bridge’s elements rate 4 or less, the bridge’s condition is classified as poor.

To determine the state with the most bridges in poor condition, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Federal Highway Administration. States were ranked on the share of total bridges classified as being in poor condition as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Bridges are also considered structurally deficient “if significant load-carrying elements are in poor condition due to deterioration or damage” or if “the waterway opening of the bridge causes intolerable roadway traffic interruptions.” However, a bridge classified as structurally deficient is not necessarily unsafe and may require some measures taken or more frequent monitoring. If a bridge is found unsafe, it would be shut to traffic immediately.

To encourage state spending on structurally deficient bridges, there is a penalty threshold under the National Highway Performance Program. If more than 10% of the total deck area of a state’s bridges is rated as structurally deficient for three consecutive years, the state must set aside National Highway Performance Program funds for eligible projects on bridges on the National Highway System.

The statistics from Federal Highway Administration are national. As with so much of the nation’s infrastructure, conditions of bridges vary by state, with some in better shape than in others.

The state with the most structurally deficient bridges is West Virginia. Here are the details:

Share of bridges in poor condition: 21.2% Total bridges in poor condition: 1,545 (eighth most) Total bridges in West Virginia: 7,295 (20th fewest)


Click here to see all the states with the most structurally deficient bridges.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Daily Mail

Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month

A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed. The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office. A spokesperson for '76' gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Infrastructure#Urban Construction
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,595 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 329 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Medford, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Most Homes Are Rented

A little over one-third of U.S. households live in rented homes. While many associate homeownership with economic stability, renting is often a safer choice, granting more flexibility. In addition, in cities across much of the country, for a large share of residents, particularly young ones, renting is the only financially feasible choice. To determine the […]
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons. But even as the new rules increased future ethanol requirements, the EPA retroactively reduced levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021, reflecting the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
79K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy