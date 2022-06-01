ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba: Watch his FA Cup goal for Manchester United against Chelsea

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Paul Pogba score for Manchester United against Chelsea...

www.bbc.com

Yardbarker

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club. Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.
The Independent

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for nothing when contract ends this summer

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced.The Old Trafford academy graduate joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105million euros (£89million).But Pogba has had a topsy-turvy second spell with United, who he will leave for nothing for second time when his deal expires this month.Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester...
The Independent

Man Utd’s summer of change: The six first-team players leaving Old Trafford

Juan Mata has become the latest player confirmed as leaving Manchester United in a summer of change at Old Trafford.Here, the PA news agency looks at the out-of-contract departures that have been announced by the club as new boss Erik ten Hag comes in.Juan MataThank you for everything, @JuanMata8 — you'll be missed 🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 2, 2022The Spain midfielder was one of the early signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United, brought in by David Moyes from Chelsea in January 2014. He has gone on to play 285 times for the club, scoring 51 goals,...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Raphinha, Kane, Lukaku, Bergwijn, Chiellini, Bissouma, Cavani

Leeds United will not accept a bid of under £60m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.(The Athletic - subscription required) Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, says he will do what the people want in response to an online poll in Senegal which found 60-70% of people want him to leave the Reds. (Sky Sports)
Daily Mail

Who can FINALLY fix Manchester United's midfield? The Barcelona star who Ten Hag knows VERY well, a £100m Englishman looking to step up and long-standing targets at Wolves and Lazio are all summer options as they search for stars

It's Manchester United's most pressing need as the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford gets underway. A midfielder, or ideally two, to replace the departing Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, finally solving a shortcoming in the United squad that has festered for several years now. Their lack...
