Paul Pogba: Watch his FA Cup goal for Manchester United against Chelsea

Juan Mata has become the latest player confirmed as leaving Manchester United in a summer of change at Old Trafford.Here, the PA news agency looks at the out-of-contract departures that have been announced by the club as new boss Erik ten Hag comes in.Juan MataThank you for everything, @JuanMata8 — you'll be missed 🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 2, 2022The Spain midfielder was one of the early signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United, brought in by David Moyes from Chelsea in January 2014. He has gone on to play 285 times for the club, scoring 51 goals,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO