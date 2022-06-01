Suspect sought in Opelousas shooting

Just a few hours after one person was killed in a shooting in Opelousas on Monday, police were called to another.

One man died in a shooting on Ina Clare; here's the story about that.

A few minutes later, an officer on patrol in the area of North Market and Eliza streets was flagged down by residents who said someone had been shot. Officers found a man lying in a driveway; he had several bullet wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators are currently interviewing persons who may have information related to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time, police say.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.