Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Queen thanks public for celebration

The U.K. threw a once-in-a-generation celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee .

The 96-year-old queen is the first British monarch in history to reach a Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne .

Elizabeth ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration included everything from Trooping the Color to a National Service of Thanksgiving, a star-studded concert led by Diana Ross, thousands of lunches and street parties across the country and a final appearance by the queen herself.

Jun 5, 2:04 PM

Queen Elizabeth II shared a written thank you message on Sunday to mark the end of four days of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

Jonathan Brady/AP - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by the Royal Family as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022.

"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," Elizabeth wrote. "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," the queen continued. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

The queen signed her message with her first name, Elizabeth, followed by the letter R, which stands for Regina, the Latin word for queen.

Jun 5, 12:23 PM

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday at the conclusion of the four-day celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

The queen was joined on the balcony by her heirs, Princes Charles, William and George, as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Elizabeth, dressed in a green coat, green hat and white gloves, stood and watched as thousands of members of the public sang "God Save the Queen."

Before departing the balcony, Elizabeth gave a royal wave.

Jun 5, 12:28 PM

Music star Ed Sheeran is center-stage in front of Buckingham Palace for the finale of Queen Elizabeth II’s four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Leon Neal/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Pageant in London, June 5, 2022.

As Sheeran performs his hit song "Perfect," images of the queen from throughout her 70-year reign are projected onto screens.

Elizabeth is back in residence at Buckingham Palace after spending much of her jubilee celebration at Windsor Castle. As the Platinum Jubilee Pageant was taking place outside of the palace, the Royal Standard was raised, signifying the queen’s return.

Jun 5, 11:57 AM

Queen Elizabeth II is back at Buckingham Palace Sunday after spending much of the Platinum Jubilee weekend at Windsor Castle.

The 96-year-old queen has made two in-person appearances during the celebrations of her 70-year reign, at Trooping the Color on Thursday and later that night at the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacon.

Elizabeth's return Sunday to Buckingham Palace was marked by the raising of the Royal Standard, the flag flown when the queen is in residence.

Aaron Chown/AP - PHOTO: The Royal Standard flies above Buckingham Palace, meaning Queen Elizabeth II is in the building in London, June 5, 2022.

Outside the palace, the Platinum Jubilee pageant is taking place, a cultural celebration involving thousands of performers.

Frank Augstein/AP - PHOTO: People parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022.

Jun 5, 11:45 AM

The party is continuing outside Buckingham Palace as thousands of people take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Open-top buses decorated to represent each decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign have passed by the palace, where members of the queen’s family are watching, including Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte and many more of the queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sunday’s pageant is the grand finale to the queen’s four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is divided into four acts: “For Queen and Country,” represented by a military parade; “The Time of Our Lives,” celebrating innovation; “Let’s Celebrate,” a festival of music and dance; and “Happy and Glorious,” performances by “national treasures.”

Henry Nicholls/Reuters - PHOTO: People wave as they take part in a parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, June 5, 2022.

The pageant will conclude with a performance by Ed Sheeran.

Jun 5, 2:13 PM

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, raised a toast Sunday at a "Big Jubilee Lunch" at the Oval Kennington, a cricket ground in London.

Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall raise a toast at The Big Lunch at the Oval Kennington to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, June 5, 2022.

Thousands of jubilee lunches are being held across the U.K. and the Commonwealth this weekend in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Over 10 million people in the U.K. alone are expected to join lunches, according to the royal family's website .

Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Prince Charles, the Prince and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall look at hand-sewn street party decorations as they attend The Big Lunch at the Oval Kennington to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, June 5, 2022.

Jamie Lorriman/AP - PHOTO: Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall look at hand-sewn street party decorations as they attend The Big Lunch at the Oval Kennington to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, June 5, 2022.

The goal of the lunches is to "share friendship, food and fun," according to the website.

Among the celebrations was a jubilee lunch held on The Long Walk in Windsor, near where the queen is staying at Windsor Castle.

Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: People gather for the Big Jubilee Lunch on The Long Walk in Windsor, west of London, on June 5, 2022.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters - PHOTO: Police officers ride on horses past the crowd as people take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch on The Long Walk as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, June 5, 2022.

Elizabeth's son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended the lunch, which attempted to break the world record for the longest dinner table with nearly 500 tables.

Jun 5, 11:44 AM

A nearly 2-mile procession in the streets around Buckingham Palace is underway on the fourth and final day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thousands of people are taking part in the procession, known as the Jubilee Pageant, and thousands of people have also gathered on the streets to watch.

Among those watching the parade are members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/AP - PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, June 5, 2022.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Timothy Laurence attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, June 5, 2022.

Leading the procession is the Gold State Coach, a royal carriage that dates back to the 1700s.

Hannah Mckay/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Gold State Coach passes in front of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022.

The queen rode in the carriage during her 1953 coronation and silver and golden jubilees.

Elizabeth, 96, is not riding in the carriage in today’s procession, but viewers can see a hologram of her at her coronation projected onto the carriage.

Aaron Chown/AP - PHOTO: A hologram of Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation appears in the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022.

According to its organizers, the Pageant combines “street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”

Jun 5, 9:29 AM

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren, baked cupcakes to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The siblings are seen in a video shared on Twitter baking cupcakes alongside their mom Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the video’s caption, the cupcakes are for a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place Sunday in Cardiff.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, brought George and Charlotte with them on a royal engagement Saturday in Cardiff. The family visited Cardiff Castle and met performers and crew taking part in a jubilee concert at the castle.

Jun 4, 10:11 PM

As music’s biggest stars rocked Buckingham Palace Saturday night at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert for the queen, her son and grandson took the stage to honor Her Majesty too.

Prince Charles, Elizabeth’s oldest child and heir to the throne, thanked her for her 70 years of service to the U.K., and for being his mom.

“The scale of this evening’s celebrationand the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekendis our way of saying thank youfrom your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world,” Charles said, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, by his side. “On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service.”

“Your family now spans four generations,” said Charles, who was 4 years old when his mom became queen. “You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.”

As Charles delivered his remarks, images of the queen that he selected himself were projected onto Buckingham Palace. He encouraged the crowd of thousands to cheer loudly enough that Elizabeth could hear them at Windsor Castle.

Charles paid tribute to both Elizabeth, who, at age 96, did not attend the concert, and his father, Prince Philip, who at the time of his death last year at age 99 had been married to Elizabeth for 73 years.

“My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people,” said Charles.

Prince William, second in line to the throne, focused on the conservation efforts of the royal family, led by Elizabeth.

“It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in 70 years’ time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause, because then there is always room for hope,” he said.

Jun 4, 10:20 PM

Queen Elizabeth II is not attending Saturday’s star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace, but quickly stole the show.

The 96-year-old queen starred alongside Paddington Bear in a video that kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films via AP - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear have cream tea at Buckingham Palace, in London, taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace in this undated photo provided on June 4, 2022.

In the video, Paddington takes a marmalade sandwich out of his hat to offer to Elizabeth, only for her to show the bear that she keeps a hidden stash too, in her handbag.

Alastair Grant/AP - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II is seen onscreen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Later in the video, Paddington thanks the queen for her 70 years of service, saying, “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.”

Elizabeth then replies, “That’s very kind.”

A palace spokesperson told ABC News of the sketch, "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.”