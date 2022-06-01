ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Y Slates ‘Leaders vs. Future Leaders’ Basketball Game

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE — On June 3 at 6 p.m., The Holyoke YMCA will be hosting ‘The Leaders of Holyoke vs. The Future Leaders’ basketball game. This event will bring together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire our youth to continue the amazing work that...

HCC to Stage 75th Commencement Exercises on June 4 

HOLYOKE — Springfield entrepreneur Mychal Connolly will be honored with a distinguished service award on June 4, as Holyoke Community College holds its 75th anniversary commencement exercises at the MassMutual Center. . The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. . HCC will confer associate degrees and certificates to more than 600 graduates...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
SHS Names Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Sarah Whitehouse has earned the honor of Valedictorian of the Class of 2022. Sarah is Vice President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish Honor Society. She has been a peer tutor and orientation leader for our Wildcat Advisory Group. Sarah is on Suffield High School’s Debate Team and a member of the Class of 2022 Class Council. Within Class Council, Sarah has been the Historian for four years and was Chairman of the Prom Committee. She was chosen as co-captain of the Varsity Field Hockey team and was also co-captain of our Varsity Softball Team. She was chosen All Conference and All State for the field hockey team in 2020 and 2021. She is a leader both on and off the field. She challenges herself with online courses such as a course through Columbia University regarding Globalization and a class on Global Leadership Adventures. Sarah was an intern for the First Selectman’s Office, where she researched aspects of governance and presented reports to the Board of Selectmen. Sarah has volunteered for the Suffield Little League as an assistant coach and pitching clinic instructor and was also the founder and leader of Youth Activity at Kent Memorial Library. She led 20 youth in monthly “escape room” activities to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on social-emotional health.
SUFFIELD, CT
Amherst College Names New President

AMHERST — The Board of Trustees at Amherst College announced Wednesday that Michael Elliott, a 1992 graduate, has been named the next president of the institution. He will succeed Carolyn ‘Biddy’ Martin, who announced last year that she would retire from the presidency but continue teaching at the college. He is expected to begin work August 1.
AMHERST, MA
SHS Welcomes New Principal

The Suffield Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carrie Apanovitch as principal of Suffield High School. Ms. Apanovitch was selected by the Board of Education to fill the Suffield High School principal vacancy following a thorough and rigorous interview process that began in January. Ms....
SUFFIELD, CT
Bacon Wilson Announces Additions to Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Attorney Timothy M. Netkovick and Attorney Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation. He has been practicing law for 20 years, having earned his J.D. from Western New England College School of Law in 2002, and a B.S. magna cum laude from American International College in 1999. He was recognized as the School of Law Academic Scholarship Recipient during his time at Western New England, and an All-American Scholar in 1998 at American International. He will be working from Bacon Wilson’s Springfield location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Chamber Slates Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its annual meeting celebration on June 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield. The evening, sponsored by Florence Bank with support from Health New England, will honor Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The event will also celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year, recognize the 2022 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates, honor outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President, Diana Szynal. Creed will officially step down from her role as President on June 30 but will remain in a part-time capacity to support Szynal, who will assume the role on July 5.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Founders of Park Square Realty Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Carolyn Coughlen and Kate Cheever, two of the three founders of Park Square Realty are celebrating 35 years with the company. The two were recognized at the recent Park Square Realty Awards and Recognition Event held at Tucker’s Restaurant in Southwick. They are still actively practicing real estate. Natives...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Town by Town: June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, The United Way of Pioneer Valley saluted a hometown hero Thursday. The organization honored Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City, who is also a Springfield native. The United Way honored McCray during a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Attorney Kylie Brown Joins The Royal Law Firm

The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed Attorney Kylie Brown to its team. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Lasell College and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Connecticut. Prior to joining The Royal Law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
10 years ago: Wellesley High teacher David McCullough Jr. delivered his ‘You’re Not Special’ speech

It’s been 10 years since Wellesley High School English teacher David McCullough Jr. gave his memorable “You’re Not Special” speech to Wellesley High School graduates. He’s since withstood a media frenzy, written a book inspired by the speech, had questionable imitators, and spoken again at graduation after teaching through the pandemic (about 50 minutes into Wellesley Media recording of the 2021 ceremony).
WELLESLEY, MA

