Pollo Bravo in 2022 feels like an especially happy ending to two not especially happy Portland dining stories. One was the pandemic and its effect on the entire restaurant business. The second was the dissolution of John Gorham’s Toro Bravo restaurant group in 2020, although on that front, Pollo Bravo was actually unaffected. While the rotisserie chicken spot was started by Gorham and longtime Toro Bravo chef Josh Scofield in the spring of 2016, it became independently owned by Scofield and his wife, Sarah (who’d managed Toro Bravo), at the end of that same year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO