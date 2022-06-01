ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Smith returning to NC State instead of staying in NBA draft

By The Associated Press
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWzp3_0fwrrIW600
The Associated Press Terquavion Smith posted a video to social media Tuesday announcing his plan to return, saying: “The job’s not done. Let’s get to work.”

RALEIGH — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA draft process.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore participated in the league draft combine in Chicago earlier this month and was considered a potential first-round prospect. But Smith posted a video to social media Tuesday announcing his plan to return, saying: “The job’s not done. Let’s get to work.”

ESPN, which first reported Smith’s decision, had Smith ranked 22nd among draft prospects after he averaged 16.3 points and shot 37% from 3-point range. He was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in freshman scoring behind only Duke’s Paolo Banchero, a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Smith’s biggest game had him scoring 34 points in a loss at rival North Carolina in January, marking the No. 2 total by a freshman in program history.

N.C. State is still awaiting a decision from 6-7 sophomore wing and leading scorer Dereon Seabron, who also participated in the draft combine. Players have until the NCAA’s deadline Wednesday night to decide whether they’re returning to school or staying in the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports. Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 top-25 prospect says UNC among three prioritizing him

With a few commitments already in the class of 2023, and holding the second best class in the country, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to prioritize some key 2024 targets. The Tar Heels have been tied to 2024 top-25 prospect Jason Asemota for a few months, but over the weekend it was verbalized as Asemota named the three schools making him a priority. According to Rivals national basketball analyst Travis Graf, Asemota listed the Tar Heels as one of the three. Four-star 2024 prospect Jason Asemota told Rivals that the three main schools in the mix to land his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2023 prospect includes UNC in his final five

A key target for UNC basketball has listed his top-5 schools and included the Tar Heels in the list. 2023 five-star forwardMatas Buzelis announced his list on Thursday that surely made UNC coaches and fans happy. His list includes UNC, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and G-League Ignite. Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class. Buzelis dished on his finalists with On3.com, and made it known that the Tar Heels have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
On3.com

Report: NC State student-athletes earning $442 per NIL deal

According to a report, NC State’s student-athletes earn on average $442 per NIL transaction. Brian Murphy of WRAL Sports reported through a public record request that up to May 19, 2022, there have been 80 total NIL deals for NC State athletes. Their overall value is $35,385.88, according to the report. Due to privacy concerns, the university has rejected offering any information on individual deals.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Nba Draft#Espn#N C State
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy