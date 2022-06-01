Watch Out, It’s Moose Season in Maine

Nothing in nature is as fierce as a distressed mother—not even a grizzly bear. An incredible series of videos showing particularly violent interactions between a grizzly bear and a family of moose was captured at Glacier National Park over the holiday weekend. The videos were recorded by people on a viewing deck at the Many Glacier Hotel, which is located on the lakefront of Swiftcurrent Lake. The footage has been shared broadly by a number of different accounts on TikTok and YouTube, though the original photographer hasn’t been credited. However, Joshua Camareno, an employee at the hotel, confirmed the event’s authenticity to FTW Outdoors. The first video shows a grizzly bear mauling one of two moose calves on the lakeside as the calf’s mother watches nervously from the water. Be warned: It’s graphic.

