ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Oligarch's $300M yacht untouchable in UAE port; US, Germany to provide missile systems: Live Ukraine updates

By John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian oligarch worth more than $20 billion, has lost one $600 million yacht to global sanctions but not a more modest, $300 million model thanks to a haven created by a U.S. ally.

Melnichenko once ran SUEK, one of the world's largest energy companies. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. Sanctions quickly followed, and Melnichenko was on the list. Italian authorities impounded Melnichenko’s "Sailing Yacht A" in March.

Melnichenko’s lesser yacht, "Motor Yacht A," is longer than a football field and contains a 2,500-square-foot master suite – larger than most single-family U.S. homes – a helipad, three pools and four staterooms. It has been safely anchored for weeks in the United Arab Emirates port of Ras al-Khaimah.

UAE, a close counterterrorism ally of the U.S., abstained on a U.N. Security Council vote in February condemning Russia’s invasion – and has declined to enforce sanctions. Wealthy Russians have taken note.

The result, writes Financial Times Dubai correspondent Simeon Kerr: "Thousands of wealthy, non-sanctions-hit Russians have relocated to the UAE to escape economic uncertainty and political instability at home."

Latest developments:

►Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country will serve as an “economic hub” for neighboring Ukraine, helping it export grain and other products while Russia blocks Ukraine’s export routes. In thanking Poland for its support during the war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the countries have progressed "from warm and good-neighborly relations to another stage of strong and historic ties.”

►Exit polls from Wednesday's referendum showed more than 66% of Danish voters supported abandoning Denmark's 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union’s common defense policy, the latest instance of a European country seeking closer defense links with allies in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In May, Sweden and Finland announced historic bids to join NATO.

►China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts’ ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

►The Dutch government on Wednesday announced the biggest boost in its military spending since the end of the Cold War. The money will fund the military's six new F-35 fighter jets and four MQ-9 Reaper drones, among other items.

►Portugal has sent 146 Marines to join a NATO force stationed in Lithuania as part of efforts to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank. The deployment includes divers specializing in deactivating mines and other explosive devices.

JOIN USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Find our Russia-Ukraine war channel here to receive updates to your phone.

NATO chief working on deal for Finland, Sweden memberships

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he will be meeting with senior officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden in Brussels in coming days to clear a path for Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance. All NATO nations must approve any new members, and Turkey has raised concerns. Stoltenberg, who met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday, said he was confident a deal could be worked out.

“President Putin wanted less NATO. He is getting more NATO – more troops and more NATO members,” Stoltenberg said.

US, Germany to send desperately needed missile systems to Ukraine

The new security package the U.S. is sending Ukraine will include four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition, the Pentagon said Wednesday, not long after Germany announced its own plan to send the embattled nation anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems.

Ukraine is immersed in a fierce fight with Russia for control of the eastern Donbas region, where the invading forces have seized most of Sievierodonetsk , one of the last major cities the Ukrainians held in the eastern Luhansk area.

The Pentagon said it would take at least three weeks to get the precision weapons and trained troops onto the battlefield, raising the question of whether the new $700 million assistance package – which also includes helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars and tactical vehicles – will arrive too late.

“It is a grinding fight,” defense undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl said. “We believe that these additional capabilities will arrive in a timeframe that’s relevant and allow the Ukrainians to very precisely target the types of things they need for the current fight.”

The Pentagon said it received assurances that Ukraine will not fire the new rockets into Russian territory, while the Kremlin accused the U.S. of stoking hostilities.

Earlier Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” They will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks, he said. Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

Russian control of Sievierodonetsk grows

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces control 80% of Sievierodonetsk, a focus of Moscow’s offensive. Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post Wednesday that some Ukrainian troops were fighting with the Russians while others had pulled back. Humanitarian cargoes cannot be delivered, but for now the local hospital has sufficient medicines and other medical supplies, and the humanitarian headquarters have food supplies.

"We are fighting for every settlement of Luhansk region," Haidai said. "We are waiting for Western weapons and preparing for de-occupation."

Swiss reject Denmark's effort to ship tanks to Ukraine

The Swiss government has rejected Denmark’s request to send 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine – for now. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported that Denmark needs Switzerland’s agreement because the tanks were built there, and Switzerland bans the export of Swiss-made weapons to conflict zones because of its neutral status.

Swiss officials previously rejected a German request to ship Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine but will review that decision as soon as Friday. Pirmin Bisch, Swiss councilor of states, said his country should take a more generous interpretation of the law and "correct this practice."

Rail exports of Ukraine grain may not be the answer

European Union leaders are trying to find a way around the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports that's preventing the exportation of 22 million tons of grain, but they acknowledge options other than sea transportation would carry a fraction of the product.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is exploring getting food out by road and rail, which would transport only one-fifth of Ukraine's monthly exports. “It is of course more tedious and expensive, but it is necessary to get this wheat out,” she said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0x0n_0fwrrASI00
Ukrainian servicemen prepare unexploded Russian ammunition for destruction in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oligarch's $300M yacht untouchable in UAE port; US, Germany to provide missile systems: Live Ukraine updates

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Andrey Melnichenko
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

President Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the Kremlin might interpret the transfer as an escalation.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Government Of Ukraine#Eastern Ukraine#Suek#Italian#U N Security Council#Russians#Financial Times#Uae#Polish
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
Salon

Has Russia been beaten? This military expert says that moment is coming soon

When Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine more than two months ago, he no doubt expected an easy victory from a lightning-fast assault intended to crush the smaller opposing force. This spectacular victory was meant to advance the Russian president's vision of a new manifest destiny, bringing his country closer to re-establishing itself as an imperial power on the global stage. But Putin's gambit failed in grand fashion. Instead of celebrating a victory on May 9 — the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — the Russian military is trying to reorganize itself after a series of stunning defeats and great losses in both materiel and personnel.
MILITARY
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

490K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy