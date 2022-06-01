Oligarch's $300M yacht untouchable in UAE port; US, Germany to provide missile systems: Live Ukraine updates

Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian oligarch worth more than $20 billion, has lost one $600 million yacht to global sanctions but not a more modest, $300 million model thanks to a haven created by a U.S. ally.

Melnichenko once ran SUEK, one of the world's largest energy companies. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. Sanctions quickly followed, and Melnichenko was on the list. Italian authorities impounded Melnichenko’s "Sailing Yacht A" in March.

Melnichenko’s lesser yacht, "Motor Yacht A," is longer than a football field and contains a 2,500-square-foot master suite – larger than most single-family U.S. homes – a helipad, three pools and four staterooms. It has been safely anchored for weeks in the United Arab Emirates port of Ras al-Khaimah.

UAE, a close counterterrorism ally of the U.S., abstained on a U.N. Security Council vote in February condemning Russia’s invasion – and has declined to enforce sanctions. Wealthy Russians have taken note.

The result, writes Financial Times Dubai correspondent Simeon Kerr: "Thousands of wealthy, non-sanctions-hit Russians have relocated to the UAE to escape economic uncertainty and political instability at home."

►Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country will serve as an “economic hub” for neighboring Ukraine, helping it export grain and other products while Russia blocks Ukraine’s export routes. In thanking Poland for its support during the war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the countries have progressed "from warm and good-neighborly relations to another stage of strong and historic ties.”

►Exit polls from Wednesday's referendum showed more than 66% of Danish voters supported abandoning Denmark's 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union’s common defense policy, the latest instance of a European country seeking closer defense links with allies in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In May, Sweden and Finland announced historic bids to join NATO.

►China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts’ ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

►The Dutch government on Wednesday announced the biggest boost in its military spending since the end of the Cold War. The money will fund the military's six new F-35 fighter jets and four MQ-9 Reaper drones, among other items.

►Portugal has sent 146 Marines to join a NATO force stationed in Lithuania as part of efforts to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank. The deployment includes divers specializing in deactivating mines and other explosive devices.

NATO chief working on deal for Finland, Sweden memberships

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he will be meeting with senior officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden in Brussels in coming days to clear a path for Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance. All NATO nations must approve any new members, and Turkey has raised concerns. Stoltenberg, who met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday, said he was confident a deal could be worked out.

“President Putin wanted less NATO. He is getting more NATO – more troops and more NATO members,” Stoltenberg said.

US, Germany to send desperately needed missile systems to Ukraine

The new security package the U.S. is sending Ukraine will include four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition, the Pentagon said Wednesday, not long after Germany announced its own plan to send the embattled nation anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems.

Ukraine is immersed in a fierce fight with Russia for control of the eastern Donbas region, where the invading forces have seized most of Sievierodonetsk , one of the last major cities the Ukrainians held in the eastern Luhansk area.

The Pentagon said it would take at least three weeks to get the precision weapons and trained troops onto the battlefield, raising the question of whether the new $700 million assistance package – which also includes helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars and tactical vehicles – will arrive too late.

“It is a grinding fight,” defense undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl said. “We believe that these additional capabilities will arrive in a timeframe that’s relevant and allow the Ukrainians to very precisely target the types of things they need for the current fight.”

The Pentagon said it received assurances that Ukraine will not fire the new rockets into Russian territory, while the Kremlin accused the U.S. of stoking hostilities.

Earlier Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” They will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks, he said. Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

Russian control of Sievierodonetsk grows

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces control 80% of Sievierodonetsk, a focus of Moscow’s offensive. Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post Wednesday that some Ukrainian troops were fighting with the Russians while others had pulled back. Humanitarian cargoes cannot be delivered, but for now the local hospital has sufficient medicines and other medical supplies, and the humanitarian headquarters have food supplies.

"We are fighting for every settlement of Luhansk region," Haidai said. "We are waiting for Western weapons and preparing for de-occupation."

The Swiss government has rejected Denmark’s request to send 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine – for now. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported that Denmark needs Switzerland’s agreement because the tanks were built there, and Switzerland bans the export of Swiss-made weapons to conflict zones because of its neutral status.

Swiss officials previously rejected a German request to ship Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine but will review that decision as soon as Friday. Pirmin Bisch, Swiss councilor of states, said his country should take a more generous interpretation of the law and "correct this practice."

Rail exports of Ukraine grain may not be the answer

European Union leaders are trying to find a way around the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports that's preventing the exportation of 22 million tons of grain, but they acknowledge options other than sea transportation would carry a fraction of the product.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is exploring getting food out by road and rail, which would transport only one-fifth of Ukraine's monthly exports. “It is of course more tedious and expensive, but it is necessary to get this wheat out,” she said.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare unexploded Russian ammunition for destruction in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko, AP

