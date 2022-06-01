ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1938 Peugeot Darl’mat Is A Piece Of French Automotive History

By John Puckett
 2 days ago
This incredible car was one of the greatest of its time and now it can be yours.

The French have been known for many things throughout the various global industrial eras, but one of the most prominent must be their automobiles. While the nation may not be at the top of its game in the automobile industry today, they have produced some of the most significant vehicles in history. One such vehicle is the Peugeot Darl'mat, regarded as one of the brand's most recognizable performance cars. These cars found a home on the vast roads of Europe, and a few examples were even built for Le Mans. Surprising the masses, the French automobiles earned the respect of enthusiasts everywhere and soon became an icon.

This particular example is a silver-coated racing-inspired legend, as the exterior seems to have been kept in fantastic condition. While there have been many classic cars preserved in good condition on the collector car market, this one is special from 1938, making it far older than most other vintage performance vehicles. Even the interior, which can be notoriously difficult to maintain, retains the beautiful nature that came from the factory. This comes as a shock as the interior material appears to be leather which can be vulnerable to cracking and breaking.

As a sports car, this vehicle performs exceptionally well compared to the various competitors of its time. This has a lot to do with the 2.0-liter engine which came with the cars, though it's unclear which powertrain is featured in this vehicle. However, as shown in the pictures, the machine features four-cylinders that help make some potent horsepower and torque figures for its era. Indeed, this vehicle was a revolutionary innovation in its time due to its incredible performance features, smooth styling, and unbeatable heritage. For these reasons, you should consider purchasing this insane 1938 Peugeot Darl'mat for your historic automotive collection.

This car and many other high-end pre-war and classic cars will be sold at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. The auction starts at 10 a.m. on June 25th. Please visit here.

