Podcast: Madame Tussaud

It’s been just over two years since the 1975 released Notes On A Conditional Form, their last album. That record came out in the early days of the pandemic, which meant that the band had to postpone the tour that they’d planned. That tour was supposed to happen last year, but then the band cancelled that tour, claiming that they wanted to want “until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew.” In that same announcement, the 1975 claimed that they were “currently making a new album.” It sure looks like we’ll get to hear at least a part of that new album in a little over a month.

