Podcast: Madame Tussaud

Neuroscientist Sidarta Ribeiro joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra. Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Sidarta Ribeiro. He's a Professor of Neuroscience at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil and author...
The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, is tapping into Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art shared with fans! As Mashima's current weekly serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going through all sorts of fights and adventures over the course of their travels through space so far. This has pushed each of their relative abilities to a whole new level, and this has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear has been growing stronger and stronger with each successful fight she overcomes.
The wildly popular app TikTok started off as a platform to create musical, lip-syncing and dance videos. The pandemic helped the app grow as more and more people were searching for something to do while stuck at home. And right now, it’s not just well-loved, it’s the most downloaded app in the world.
For the most part, it’s used by people under the age of 30. TikTok is a highly addictive video sharing platform with a lot of lively music and dance videos that encourages participation and replication. Think macarena times 100 million. For many people it sounds like a...
The company is also rolling out several more creative tools, audio tools, templates and other options to make Reels more engaging, as TikTok’s influence — and money-making potential — continues to grow. For starters, Meta is now leveraging existing features designed for Instagram Stories and bringing them...
It’s been just over two years since the 1975 released Notes On A Conditional Form, their last album. That record came out in the early days of the pandemic, which meant that the band had to postpone the tour that they’d planned. That tour was supposed to happen last year, but then the band cancelled that tour, claiming that they wanted to want “until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew.” In that same announcement, the 1975 claimed that they were “currently making a new album.” It sure looks like we’ll get to hear at least a part of that new album in a little over a month.
When Julio Torres released an HBO special My Favorite Shapes, he shared his favorite shapes, while offering varied stories, anecdotes and jokes. Now three years later, the comedian is continuing to take the audience into a vibrant world of shapes but now more specifically household objects in his debut children’s book I Want to Be a Vase, set to be released by Atheneum Books for Young Readers on June 7.
In the book, Torres tells the story of a toilet plunger aspiring to be a vase, however, an antagonist vacuum is adamant that theirs and other household objects’ dreams to go beyond...
The unifying thread which first attracted me to Hugo-Victor Solomon’s work is the honesty and candidness of his portraits. Hugo, originally hailing from Seattle, Washington, now resides in Montreal, Canada where he creates affective photographs with a focus on portraits. To clarify, affect can be thought of as emotions or subjective experience.
Lost In The Cliffs Of IcelandPhoto by Garrett Sears on Unsplash. Since I’ve been home, I’ve realized I didn’t fully appreciate you when we were last together. Yes, we had fun but a lot of the moments I spent with you, I didn’t fully relish them until I stepped away and had time to think. I came to you because you were different and could offer me experiences that others could not. Some of the rules and boundaries you established nagged me until I came home and had the chance to look at the big picture. I realize now that sometimes my actions can be destructive, and these rules are in place to protect your beauty, your serenity, your natural habitats…
True to FromSoft form, Elden Ring's (opens in new tab) soundtrack is phenomenal, bursting forth during boss fights to capture all the majesty and madness of the foes you face. The choral elements of these tracks are a big part of what makes them special, though I have to confess to not having known the actual words to any of them since the Tower Knight in Demons' Souls (and his banger of a track, HA-HAHA-HA-HA).
Portrait photography is a popular but challenging genre that requires you to be at the top of your game in handling a camera, creating lighting setups, post-processing, posing, interacting with a subject, and more. If you are new to the genre and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that offers some helpful advice sure to improve your images.
Apple Museum of Poland is now open, boasting to be the “biggest and most complete” collection in the world. With over 1,600 exhibits, the museum is the result of years of dedication from Polish collector and architect Jacek Lupina and spans the company’s 46-year history. The Apple...
Crailtap recently hung out with Girl pros—and Berrics bros—Andrew Brophy and Sean Malto to talk about some memorable tour moments… on the surprisingly clean Crail couch, of course. Among the memories are that time when Brophy didn’t bungee jump; the times (plural) when Malto was forgotten at the spot (how can anyone forget that adorable face?); and the time when Iggy Pop searched and destroyed Fourstar’s Miami crib for a walk down memory lane (Koston was there, but he probably doesn’t remember it). Watch the episode, above!
If you remember back to when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was being peppered with questions at her confirmation hearing in March 2022, you might recall she was asked some interesting ones. One question asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn was: "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?" The question was essentially in reference to a transgender athlete.
There are many reasons why I love getting off the couch - fresh air, a change in environment, an opportunity to meet new people, the activity of getting up and moving, the accumulation of life experiences, a reason to pull my son away from Minecraft, and the pleasure of experiencing something different from the norm. Of all those reasons to love getting off the couch, my favorite is experiencing something different from the norm. I recently realized when I experience something different from my normal day-to-day activities, the majority of the time I discover or learn something new. And learning when I least expect it and while I’m enjoying myself is something I always welcome!
Comments / 0