How James R. Dixon Became a Director Out of Necessity

On Facebook the other day, some people were surprised that Izzy’s restaurant at 2115 S.W. Pacific was no longer in business. But it hasn’t been around for a quite a while. Izzy’s was started in Albany in 1979. In the 1980s and ’90s, the restaurant came to be a favorite with families. And if your kids played on various teams in those years, you may recall going to numerous after-game or season-ending pizza parties at Izzy’s.

3 DAYS AGO