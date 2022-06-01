How James R. Dixon Became a Director Out of Necessity
By Chance Solem-Pfeifer
WWEEK
2 days ago
Portland theater mainstay James R. Dixon likes to say that an actor’s job is to audition. Maybe in a perfect world that would be all. In this one, Dixon has found that Black and queer performers need louder voices than the platonic ideal of auditioning allows. Taking ownership...
Portland playgoers know Donald Horn—and his feet. During his decadeslong stewardship of Triangle Productions!, the theater company he founded in 1989, Horn has perfected his brand: brash, heartfelt plays, often focused on LGBTQ+ history. He has also cultivated a unique personal style, from his lustrous silver mane to his frequently bare feet.
If the Humans of New York photo series was, well, sketchier and illustrated, you’d get “Sketchy People.”. It has been a multi-year project by Portland illustrator and comic creator Jack Kent and the sixth volume will be released Thursday, June 2, with a book signing on July 7. The premise is simple, in theory: Kent lives his day-to-day in and around Portland. He draws his inspiration from all the wonderful weird that makes the city what it is.
A few years ago, the Afro-Latino rock group Making Movies was on a U.S. tour that hit a hiccup in Tulsa, Okla. The venue they planned to play was dead set on not letting the band perform, insisting that they only allowed Americana music. “But our music is Americana,” says...
When candy-colored outfits are “highly encouraged” at a dance party, you know you’re destined to have a good time. Groove to beats from DJ Action Slacks, who will spin soul from 1955 to 1975. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., 503-285-3718, djactionslacks.com. 5-9:30 pm Saturday, June 4. $10 at the door (cash or Venmo). 21+.
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Summer is coming up around the corner, and there’s a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. “The next time you come, the stage will be up, the roof will be up, it...
Newberg native Bailey Peterson and Julia Hamilton, of St. Louis, Missouri, will be married in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 13 at Abbey Road Farms in Carlton.Newberg native Bailey Peterson and Julia Hamilton, of St. Louis, Missouri, will be married in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 13 at Abbey Road Farms in Carlton. The ceremony will be officiated by Ryan Alcantara. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Bruce and Valerie Hamilton, of Sherwood. The groom-to-be's parents are Polly and Brent Peterson, of Newberg. Peterson is employed as a marketing product manager at Clever Real Estate, while Hamilton is in her fourth year of studies at Washington University School of Medicine. {loadposition sub-article-01}
It’s been a terrible year for LGBTQ+ rights. Legislators have introduced hundreds of transphobic and homophobic bills, and 2022 is on track to set a ghoulish record. Queer people still face discrimination, violence and death threats daily, with slanderous rhetoric accusing us of child abuse ramping up online and in the real world.
Over Memorial Day weekend, while some people hosted cookouts, noshing on hot dogs and corn on the cob, the gothic event of the year was unfolding in the ballroom of the Portland Art Museum. The Vampire’s Masquerade Ball returned for its 18th event after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. The event...
On Facebook the other day, some people were surprised that Izzy’s restaurant at 2115 S.W. Pacific was no longer in business. But it hasn’t been around for a quite a while. Izzy’s was started in Albany in 1979. In the 1980s and ’90s, the restaurant came to be a favorite with families. And if your kids played on various teams in those years, you may recall going to numerous after-game or season-ending pizza parties at Izzy’s.
If the silhouette of the Richard Campbell Residence in Southwest Portland was quickly drawn on a napkin, it would look like two pitched tents sitting side by side in the forest. Trees can be seen through the house’s transparent walls and the living room’s red oak floor connects to decks that float above the woodland.
It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, but there are ways you can hold onto all the great memories. Two Portlanders who recently lost their dog are proving just that with a special community library.
Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
Summer is coming up around the corner, and there's a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. This weekend, thousands of people are expected to gather for a professional disc golf tournament in Portland. Friday morning FOX 12 weather...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights twin tennis stars from Columbia River High School who are heading to college as champions. “This sport has given us a way of life, structure, a way of functioning. It’s opened so many doors for us just anywhere we go,” said Matt Rudi, senior at Columbia River High School.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Another rainy weekend...
Yonder, the Appalachian comfort food kitchen that spun off from chef Maya Lovelace’s itinerant series of suppers called Mae, will serve its last fluffy angel biscuits at the end of June. However, you might call this more of a transition than a closure. Today, Lovelace simultaneously announced Yonder’s shuttering...
Comments / 0