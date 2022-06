The San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Marlins prediction and pick. Unsurprisingly, the Giants have been one of the better teams in the league this season. They’ve following up a 2021 NLDS appearance with a 27-22 start to the season, a record that has them ranked third in the hotly contested NL West. The Marlins haven’t quite had the same success, as they’ve posted a 20-28 mark in a much easier division. Both teams need to book this game into the win column, so this should be a pretty entertaining matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get straight into the pick.

