ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Watch Our Garden Grow: Perennials

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwCg0_0fwrpiLI00

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Perennials can make your garden look beautiful for the summer season. But not all perennials are made the same, so it’s important to think ahead when you go to the greenhouse to buy a new pot.

Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres said customers often buy whatever they see is in bloom at the time to fill out their summer gardens. However, this means that despite them all flowering at the same time, they’ll also all stop flowering at once.

So it’s best to spread out your purchases.

Watch Our Garden Grow

“Week-and-a-half, two-week intervals,” Todd said. “Throughout the season, you have things that are going to flower continually but at different times.”

The type of garden you have also makes a difference. Some plants love full shade while others like a mix of sun and shade. But just because it’s a shade-loving plant doesn’t mean it can’t have color.

“Annual-wise, it’s going to give you flowers constantly: begonias,” Todd said. Begonias and fuchsias thrive in the shade. Meanwhile, plants like caladiums don’t flower, but they have leaves with plenty of color to liven up your garden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Garden#Perennials#Flowers#Chamberlain#Plant#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
Tree Hugger

Do You Want to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden?

I have recently been working on a garden design for a client in the United States who is keen to attract hummingbirds to her garden. So, today I thought I would share some tips for those who would like to aid and attract these amazing birds to their U.S. gardens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Sports
a-z-animals.com

How to Stop Rabbits From Eating Your Plants and Flowers

Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
SFGate

How to plant and care for hyacinths, the prettiest flowers of all

If you’re the kind of person who yearns for spring, plant hyacinths! These flowers bloom in mid-spring, and they’re some of the easiest, most striking spring perennial bulbs to grow. Popular in gardens since the 15thcentury, hyacinths were made into perfumes by the French beginning in the 17th century. It’s easy to understand why: Their intense fragrance is intoxicating.
GARDENING
WETM 18 News

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
ELMIRA, NY
Gin Lee

Growing pecan trees from pecans

Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy