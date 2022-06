Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Covid-19 may have cancelled parades and parties for the past two years, but Pride Month, as a summer-long celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue on this year—though not without controversy. Within the past few years, it’s become more socially acceptable for brands to launch “Pride-themed” collaborations and merchandise. But how relevant is Pride merch when the brands that make it often miss the mark? Brands working with the LGBTQ community isn’t...

RETAIL ・ 2 HOURS AGO