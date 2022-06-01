ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Morning forecast- David Stoltz

 2 days ago

Grand island is looking for a way forward with public transportation, and they called on the public's help.

KSNB Local4

Drought monitor update - David Stoltz

Red cloud, a place chalk full of history is teeming with literary lovers Friday and Saturday. Grand Island festival highlighting Latinx community. Fourth Street will play host to a festival that promises to highlight the Latinx community in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Still very dry, but looking better with the updated drought monitor

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Thursday and time for the updated drought monitor. This time taking the rain we received last week into account and I have to tell you, things are looking better. Especially for the folks up in Knox, Holt, Anteloupe and Wheeler counties where recent rains have decreased the extreme drought conditions down to severe. If you take a look at the drought map from last week located in the bottom right hand corner, you see where places to the east have now found their way out of drought conditions in and around Beatrice, Lincoln and Omaha. This week’s update has overall dry conditions down to 94%. And if we take a look at the current drought conditions compared to last week you’ll notice that not only are overall dry conditions down, but also D1, or moderate drought, conditions are down from 93.5% last week to about 88% this week. compared to 3 months ago when the entire state was abnormally dry, we now have 5.8% of the state completely out of the drought. So, while we are still experiencing a moisture deficit, things are slowly improving. Looks like there is a wet weather pattern ahead as we go into the weekend and next week. Hopefully that rain continues to fall where it is needed the most as the corn grows going into the summer months.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

Battle of the Badges Preview

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 5 pm

GRAND ISLAND, NE
City
Grand Island, NE
KSNB Local4

trunked radio 2

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Willa Cather

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Pentecost in the Park happening in Hastings this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 3rd annual Pentecost in the Park is happening this weekend at Brickyard Park in Hastings. Pentecost is a celebration marking the birth of the church. Members of the First Christian Church, St. Marks Pro-Cathedral Grace UMC and First Presbyterian Church are coming together to celebrate the event with singing and a prayer service.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man charged in May fatal near Wood River

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff Friday arrested a Grand Island man involved in a May 16 fatal crash near Wood River. Michael Mostek, 32, Grand Island, is charged with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a crash that killed Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River. Court documents indicate that Redwine was killed when his motorcycle was struck by Mostek’s east-bound car as Mostek was trying to pass two vehicles on Highway 30 about a mile east of Wood River.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island festival highlighting Latinx community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fourth Street in Grand Island will play host to a festival that promises to highlight the Latinx community in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend includes a car show, boxing, and wrestling among other things. This is the third year for the festival; before this year the festival was held as more of a Cinco De Mayo celebration.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Willa Cather Spring Conference happening this weekend

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - Red Cloud is hosting an event for literary lovers Friday and Saturday. The National Willa Cather Center is hosting their 67th Annual Willa Cather Spring Conference. Cather is the author of 12 novels, 6 short fiction collections, 2 poetry books and numerous works of nonfiction.
RED CLOUD, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Hospital Association sheds light on violence in healthcare facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In response to recent hospital shootings in Oklahoma and Ohio, the Nebraska Hospital Association is taking extra measures to keep staff members and patients safe. Nebraska healthcare officials shared concerns regarding workplace violence in hospitals during a press conference Friday. A statement was released by NHA...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College announces new president of Hastings Campus

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB)- Central Community College announced the appointment of Christopher Waddle, JD, as president of its Hastings Campus. Waddle succeeds Dr. Jerry Wallace, who will step down on June 24 to assume the presidency of Danville Community College in Danville, Va. The appointment of Waddle is subject to approval by the CCC Board of Governors at its June 16 meeting.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

New public safety radio system in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Kearney held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for the shared trunked public safety radio system. Trunked radio allows for a large number of users to communicate using only a small number of frequencies. In turn, making this a more efficient use of our air waves.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

North team has ‘come a long way’ in Nebraska Shrine Bowl prep

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The North team for the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl continued practices at Horizon Middle School Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s all-star game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium on UNK’s campus. According to Grand Island Senior quarterback Kytan Fyfe, the team has made great...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking to the future of transportation in Hall County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand island is looking for a way forward with public transportation, and they called on the public’s help. The city along with Crane Public Transit held a series of focus groups on Tuesday morning. Representatives from crane presented ideas for what the future could look like for Grand Island and Hall County.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Businesses making use out of former NAD property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World War II Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings was initially built for producing munition for the United States Navy. The site has since been repurposed as a location for companies to run their businesses. The nearly 49,000 acre lot with 2,000 buildings was constructed as...
HASTINGS, NE

