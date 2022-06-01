Morning forecast- David Stoltz

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Thursday and time for the updated drought monitor. This time taking the rain we received last week into account and I have to tell you, things are looking better. Especially for the folks up in Knox, Holt, Anteloupe and Wheeler counties where recent rains have decreased the extreme drought conditions down to severe. If you take a look at the drought map from last week located in the bottom right hand corner, you see where places to the east have now found their way out of drought conditions in and around Beatrice, Lincoln and Omaha. This week’s update has overall dry conditions down to 94%. And if we take a look at the current drought conditions compared to last week you’ll notice that not only are overall dry conditions down, but also D1, or moderate drought, conditions are down from 93.5% last week to about 88% this week. compared to 3 months ago when the entire state was abnormally dry, we now have 5.8% of the state completely out of the drought. So, while we are still experiencing a moisture deficit, things are slowly improving. Looks like there is a wet weather pattern ahead as we go into the weekend and next week. Hopefully that rain continues to fall where it is needed the most as the corn grows going into the summer months.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO