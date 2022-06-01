ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning: 3 Obstacles to Reaching the Stanley Cup Final

By Jim Bay
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning have moved one step closer to their third straight Stanley Cup but will have to deal with the New York Rangers, who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 of their series to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, before moving one step closer to that...

ClutchPoints

The perfect reason why the Lightning will definitely win in Game 2 vs. Rangers

Part of what makes the Tampa Bay Lightning special is their ability to forget about a loss in the playoffs and rebound from it like it did not happen. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Bolts have not lost in nearly 20 of their last games following a defeat in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. That sounds great for Lightning fans, and not so much for the New York Rangers, who pull off a surprising 6-2 win in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Rangers blowout Bolts to open series

The NHL Playoffs saw a dominant performance by the New York Rangers to open the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Before the puck dropped two narratives had formed. For the Tampa Bay Lightning it was about rest versus rust and for the Rangers it was about having to face a number one goalie for the first time this postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Rangers

The dreams of a three-peat remain very much alive for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who booked their tickets to the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference finals after a sensational sweep of the Florida Panthers, this season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, in the second round. Up next for the Lightning is a best-of-7 series date with the New York Rangers, whose style is quite different from Tampa Bay’s previous two opponents. This series is expected to mostly hinge on which elite goalie will outplay the other, but surprises are always welcome in the NHL postseason. With that said, here are three predictions for Tampa Bay in this Lightning vs. Rangers series, which kicks off this Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The 2014 Rangers-Lightning Blockbuster That Reshaped Both Franchises

Heading into the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers found themselves in a great position. For the Lightning, they were near the top of the Atlantic Division despite a gruesome early-season injury to superstar Steven Stamkos, whereas the Rangers were considered to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference with their core of elite talent up and down the ice. At the very least, both teams were expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they would be adding depth for a postseason push.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Capitals Who Likely Won’t Return for 2022-23 Season

After an up and down 2021-22 regular season, the Washington Capitals were able to make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, but were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers. That said, they did put up a great fight against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning squad, but ultimately fell in six games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Retaining Don Sweeney Would Have Positives & Negatives

In the days following the Boston Bruins‘ elimination in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney said that he had discussions towards the end of the season where his path would be and what the future might hold with the team he played for during his career. Two days later, team President Cam Neely echoed those statements saying that he had discussions with team owner Jeremy Jacobs and they were expected to give Boston’s GM a new contract.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lightning’s latest Brayden Point update could hint at shocking Game 1 return vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning may get a massive boost ahead of Game 1 against the New York Rangers. Star forward Brayden Point has been sidelined since Game 7 of the Lightning’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, having missed the entire second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers. Early indications suggested Point would likely be out for at least the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals in New York, but that may not be the case after all.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Copp Trade Looking Better for Jets Thanks to Rangers’ Playoff Success

The Andrew Copp trade is looking better for the Winnipeg Jets than it initially did thanks to the New York Rangers’ playoff success. Rangers Advance Past Round 2; Second-Rounder in Trade Upgrades to First. Many Jets fans were temporary Blueshirts boosters over the first two rounds of the Stanley...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Analyzing the Red Wings’ Organizational Depth

Before the Detroit Red Wings adjust their roster this offseason, it’s important to have a holistic view of their organizational depth. That way, the right pieces can be added to the puzzle. We know the Red Wings need to improve defensively. But how are they going to do that...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Lightning Who Need to Step Up for the Rest of the Playoffs

One might think that after sweeping the Florida Panthers in Round 2, there are not many players on the Tampa Bay Lightning who have underperformed. However, after Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Rangers, there are three players who the Lightning need to elevate their play so the team can move on to the Stanley Cup Final.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Should Prioritize Re-Signing Evan Rodrigues

It will be a busy month for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they have several decisions to make regarding players’ contracts. Everyone knows the two big players to watch in Pittsburgh are Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Another player to keep a close eye on is Evan Rodrigues; although he had ups and downs throughout the year he is definitely worth keeping on the roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
