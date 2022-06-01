ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New York suspends gas tax for seven months as price per gallon approaches $5

By Sarah Taddeo, New York State Team
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EW8k_0fwrov6m00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s gas tax holiday goes into effect Wednesday , as gas prices hover at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend.

The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation and the war in Ukraine sent oil prices into the stratosphere, leading to statewide per-gallon prices of over $4 at the pump .

That seems like nothing compared to today’s prices – New York’s average price per gallon was $4.93 as of Tuesday, amounting to a 60% hike compared to last year at this time, when it was $3.08. Meanwhile, the national average was $4.62 on Tuesday, up from $3.05 a year ago.

In order to lessen the strain on New Yorkers’ wallets amid rising costs for other consumer goods, New York lawmakers proposed to ditch the state’s gas tax this year, which in total adds 48 cents to each gallon pumped by drivers.

Nationwide: The average gas price is above $4 in every state. How long will they continue to rise?

How will the gas tax suspension work?

A version of the gas tax proposal passed in the state’s budget in April . It will remove the state’s motor fuel and sales tax from June 1 to Dec. 31, cutting the cost for drivers by about 16 cents a gallon at New York gas stations.

Since then, a number of New York counties also moved to cap their local sales tax on gasoline.

The municipalities would collect a flat-rate sales tax on each gallon – which ranges from 8 and 12 cents per gallon, depending on the county – instead of a percentage, usually around 4%, which fluctuates with the gas price.

Most of those caps expire in November or December of this year.

The revenue lost by suspending the state's motor fuel and sales tax on gasoline, which amounts to $585 million over seven months, will come out of the state's general fund. A little more than 80% of the motor fuel tax portion, or about $292 million over that time, would go to the repair of highways and bridges while the remainder goes to mass transit subsidies.

For subscribers: US gas prices continue to rise to record highs. Expect a 'cruel summer' ahead

What was the reaction in New York?

The suspension will bring an estimated $600 million in savings to New Yorkers this year, state Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, said Tuesday on Twitter.

"Rising gas prices hurt families and our economy and we are doing everything possible at the state level to lower costs," Mannion said last week at a media appearance with state Assemblymember Pamela Hunter, D-Syracuse, where they highlighted the need for the cost-saving measure.

The statewide move to cut gas taxes met ire from climate groups, who said New York should be discouraging people to drive. Others worried about the financial damage to transit systems still struggling to emerge from pandemic-induced ridership slumps.

“This sets a dangerous precedent and opens the door to setting triggers for suspending this important revenue if gas prices go too high or raiding the revenue for other uses," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, a commuter group, in April.

Profits for oil giants: Oil giants reap record profits as war rages in Ukraine, energy prices soar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY5EY_0fwrov6m00
New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, left, talks with reporters at a roadside memorial of a fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., in Oct. 2018. Santabarbara is proposing legislation that would remove tolls on the New York State Thruway this summer, saying the move would be a relief for drivers burdened with inflation and high gas prices. Hans Pennink, AP

State Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, a major proponent of state gas tax legislation this year, pushed back, saying many communities, especially in upstate, are built for a driving populace and don’t have quality mass transit systems.

“The roads are our bloodlines,” Santabarbara said in April. “So, to say that we want to discourage people to drive means that people aren’t going to work, people aren’t going shopping, people aren’t going to visit their families.”

10 ways tech can save you money: Find cheaper gas, lower utility bills or free entertainment

Santabarbara sent a letter earlier this month to New York’s congressional delegation, pushing them to suspend the federal gas tax.

“After the challenges of the past two years, families deserve all the relief we can provide,” he said in the May 20 letter. “While we have done our part here in New York, suspending the federal gas tax can have a greater impact and help working-class families save more of their hard-earned money during this crisis.”

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get to latest news of the day

Contributing: Thomas Zambito, New York State team.

Follow Sarah Taddeo on Twitter @Sjtaddeo .

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: New York suspends gas tax for seven months as price per gallon approaches $5

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
New Jersey 101.5

No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Santabarbara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#New York State Thruway#Transit Systems#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers
Beach Radio

Is This The Most Horrifying Bridge To Drive Across In New Jersey?

If you're from Mercer County, NJ, or Trenton, NJ more specifically, you may already know what bridge I'm talking about. The Calhoun St. bridge in Trenton absolutely terrifies me. I was driving around and had my GPS on to get across the bridge into Pennsylvania. I wasn't entirely paying attention...
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Coming to Delaware This Month

stack of money in different amountsphoto by Colin Watts (Unsplash) If you're running light on cash right now, here is some good news for Delaware residents. By the end of May, the state of Delaware will be sending out a tax rebate to residents. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates. According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020.
DELAWARE STATE
TODAY.com

107 cases of brain tumors led to investigation at NJ high school: Mayor announces results

When a former student at Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, realized that he, his wife and his sister all had brain tumors, he wondered if something about their high school could have caused them. After doing some research, Al Lupiano told TODAY that he discovered 107 former students and teachers with brain tumors. (TODAY did not independently verify the cases.)
CANCER
New Jersey 101.5

NJ in the ’80s: Remember how Great Adventure used to be?

Six Flags has just opened every day for the summer season and you know this weekend is going to be crowded for Memorial Day Weekend. It's all about the memories we share from the Jersey Shore and this commercial will take you right back. Remember the song, the Great Adventure...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

490K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy