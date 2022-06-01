ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Talking Books: Pride Month!

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan and Aaron discuss Pride in Chapel...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Penny for Your Thoughts: To Hug or Not to Hug

After two years of non-human contact, we are learning how to greet each other again and it can be quite awkward. At the onset of the pandemic, we were told to maintain a six-foot distance when in public spaces such as the grocery store or outside on walkways. How did one figure out what six feet actually was? I used the “Joey Ramone” rule, I know half the people reading this will get that. Chapel Hill created more space, using the actual street downtown because the current sidewalk space could not comfortably accommodate outside dining and pedestrians at the same time while maintaining a safe distance. Walking was a good way to be outside, get your steps in and stay clear of others. More space for people, less space for cars. Different column.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Conversations with the Mayors: Carrboro Celebrates Pride Despite House Bill 755

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, June 2. This is the transcript where he discussed recent national shootings, Pride Month, and upcoming government meetings. Listen to the full interview here. Brighton McConnell: Joining me on the phone is Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils....
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: June 3-5!

June 3, 6:30 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. Looking for a night out good for the whole family? Carrboro Town Commons is hosting another Freight Train Blues concert on Friday, June 3rd to honor the legacy of blue’s legend Elizabeth ‘Libba’ Cotten and her wide-reaching impact on American popular culture. Bluegrass duo Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop are performing along with La Banda de Los Guanajuatenses. To learn more about the Freight Train Blues lineup this Friday and about Elizabeth Cotten, click here.
PITTSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
Chapel Hill, NC
Entertainment
City
Chapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Carolina Blood Drive!

Aaron speaks with Garrett Reid of the American Red Cross about the upcoming Carolina Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 7, at the Smith Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code UNC to schedule an appointment. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism
chapelboro.com

Conversations with the Mayors: Hillsborough Banners, Memorial Day, 5K

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, May 31. She discusses the Memorial Day events that happened around the community, while also previewing an upcoming 5K at a popular walking trail in town. Plus: Weaver shares details on an ongoing town beautification measure. This is a transcript of the interview. To listen to the interview, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Allen Buansi Sworn in To Succeed Rep. Insko for NC House District 56

Attorney and former Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi officially became the latest state representative on Wednesday morning. Buansi was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to succeed Rep. Verla Insko in District 56, which covers Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The ceremony followed Buansi’s appointment to the role and primary election win in May.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
chapelboro.com

‘I Need Legislators to Make a Change’: CHCCS Superintendent Hamlett on School Safety

After last week’s mass shooting in Texas, everyone’s thoughts are focused on our schools. How do we keep them safe? How do we help students – and teachers and staff – process their own feelings? And how can we make our schools a place where learning can take precedence, where everyone can feel safe and secure without the building having to be a fortress?
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

CVS Pharmacy Location at 137 East Franklin Street Set to Close

A CVS Pharmacy location in downtown Chapel Hill is closing its doors in the coming weeks. The national retail company and drugstore is sharing alerts with customers using the pharmacy at 137 East Franklin Street, saying it will officially close for business on Thursday, June 16. CVS Pharmacy occupies the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: State’s Royal Flush

A tough school year has come to an end for N.C. State athletics. A trip to the controversial 2021 College World Series left State with 13 eligible players due to COVID protocols and cost the Wolfpack a chance to win its fourth national championship of any kind in school history. That was only the beginning heading for a new school year.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy