Leonardtown, MD

Tarleton Earns D3baseball.com All-Region 4 Honors

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 2 days ago
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year Cole Tarleton (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown) continued to add to his postseason resume with a spot on the 2022 D3baseball.com All-Region 4 Third Team as announced Tuesday morning by D3baseball.com. His selection to the all-region team is Tarleton’s second career postseason award after being named to the All-United East Conference Second Team on May 4.

Cole Tarleton hitting vs. Penn College (4.23.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Tarleton is the first Seahawk baseball player to pick up an all-region award since right-handed pitcher Sam Beatty ’14 was named to the 2014 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-South Region Third Team. Overall, three St. Mary’s College players have garnered all-region honors – Steve Oursler ’01 in 1999, Beatty in 2014, and now Tarleton in 2022.

The 6-1 outfielder finished his rookie season as the team leader in hitting with a .391 batting average, hits with 34, RBI with 22, doubles with eight, home runs with two, slugging percentage with .575, and on-base percentage with .486. Tarleton was also second for the Seahawks with 24 runs and 17 walks while posting a .962 fielding percentage with 47 putouts, four assists, and just two errors in 53 chances.

Tarleton was tied for fifth in the United East with four sacrifice flies, ninth in hitting, and 10th in on-base percentage.

He connected on a career-best three hits four times this season while belting a career-high two doubles against Penn College on April 23. Tarleton had career-bests of four runs and two stolen bases at Wells College on April 2 while driving in a career-high four runs twice. Against Penn State Berks, he tallied a career-best seven putouts in eight chances.

St. Mary’s College finished the 2022 campaign with a 12-15 overall record, including an 8-12 mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. This was the Seahawk’s first double-digit win season since 2018.

