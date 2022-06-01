ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Blue Crabs Outlast York for Third Straight Win

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 2 days ago
(May 31, 2022, York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs squared off with the York Revolution for the first time this season.  The Blue Crabs’ bats came alive as they scored 10 runs on 16 hits in the 10-9 victory.

Daryl Thompson (W, 4-2) ran into trouble in the bottom of the first inning.  After a leadoff single from Yefri Perez, the Revs picked up a trio of RBI doubles, taking a 3-0 lead.  From there, Thompson settled down, allowing only four runs across six innings of work.

The bats were hot tonight in the series opener against York! Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Merandy Gonzalez (L, 1-3), the starter for York, struggled in the second inning. Braxton Lee blasted a line drive off the left-field wall for a leadoff triple.  Joe DeLuca bounced one too short, scoring Lee and cutting the deficit to 3-1.  Later in the inning, with runners on first and third, the Blue Crabs executed a double steal.  Michael Baca took off for second base, while Ryan Haug stole home, getting the Blue Crabs back within a run.

In the third inning, the Blue Crabs bats continued to hit. Jared Walker ripped a one-out double into the right-center field gap.  The next batter, Alex Crosby, knocked a single into shallow right field, scoring Walker and tying the game at 3-3.  Braxton Lee then roped another triple, this one to right-center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-3 lead.  With runners on the corners and two outs, Michael Baca drove in Braxton Lee on a base hit up the middle, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 5-3.

Southern Maryland tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning.  After Collier worked a one-out walk, Jared Walker ripped a base hit into left-center field.  Collier originally pulled up at the third base, but Jack Kenley, York’s second baseman, did not catch the cutoff throw.  This allowed Collier to score, extending the Blue Crabs’ lead to 6-3.  Later in the inning, with a runner on second base, Alex Crosby blooped a single into right field, scoring Jared Walker to put Southern Maryland ahead 7-3.

In the sixth inning, the Blue Crabs put together a two-out rally.  Alex Crosby punched a single into the right-field before Braxton Lee shot a double to left-center field, scoring Crosby and giving the Blue Crabs an 8-3 lead.

York battled back in the seventh. With runners on first and second with two outs, Carlos Franco smashed a three-run home run over the wall in right field, getting York within two runs.  The Revolution tacked on another run in eighth, cutting the deficit to 8-7.

The Blue Crabs maintained a one-run lead going into the ninth inning.  Braxton Lee picked up his fourth hit of the game on a line drive into right field.  The next batter, Joe DeLuca crushed a two-run shot over the wall in right field, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 10-7.

Southern Maryland took a three-run lead into the bottom of the ninth.  Mat Latos (SV, 12) entered the game and allowed a leadoff walk. The next batter, Carlos Franco, destroyed another home run over the wall in left-center field, getting York back within a run.  From there, Latos shut the door, retiring York in order and earning his 12 th save.

With the win, the Blue Crabs improve to 26-9 and hold a ten-game lead in the North Division.  Southern Maryland has also won three-straight games with the victory.  The Blue Crabs look for their fourth straight win tomorrow as they take on the Revolution in game two of the series.

Mitch Lambson Pitches Complete Game in 7-1 Victory

(June 2, 2022, York, PA,) The Blue Crabs won their 10th series of the season as they beat the York Revolution in the rubber game of the three-game set. Mitch Lambson (W, 3-1) led Southern Maryland tonight, throwing 131 pitches en route to a complete game.  Lambson allowed just one run on six hits, striking out 13 batters […]
