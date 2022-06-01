ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Maurice J. McDonough High School graduates celebrate a sense of community at commencement

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUlo9_0fwroZsu00

Orange and purple reigned May 31 when Maurice J. McDonough High School’s Class of 2022 graduated at a ceremony held at Regency Furniture Stadium. The class was the second of seven that will graduate from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) through June 3.

The 223 graduates made up one of the smallest classes in number among CCPS high schools but are mighty in school spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CHU2_0fwroZsu00
Friends at Maurice J. McDonough High School celebrate graduation. Credit: Charles County Public Schools
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwVUZ_0fwroZsu00
Maurice J. McDonough High School confers 223 diplomas during its May 31 graduation ceremony. Credit: Charles County Public Schools
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM2ev_0fwroZsu00
Members of Maurice J. McDonough High School’s Class of 2022 arrive to Regency Furniture Stadium ahead of its graduation ceremony. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Samuel Chernoff, the class’s salutatorian, did not realize how much the sense of community cultivated by members of his class meant to him until it was taken from him due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “During online instruction, I often felt isolated — only interacting with others through a screen,” said Chernoff who will head to Emory University to major in quantitative science. “As the senior year started, I would soon discover something at McDonough I failed to realize as an underclassman. The sense of community.”

McDonough Principal Darnell Russell echoed those sentiments. “We are individually proud and collectively strong,” he said. “Your true strengths are in your numbers.” Russell pointed out that members of Ram Nation 2022 worked together in clubs and organizations to plan events benefitting the community, they traveled to away games to fill fan sections to cheer on Ram athletics and collected more than $14 million in scholarship offers.

The students acknowledge the roles their families played in getting them to graduation. “Without all of you today, there would not be 223 success stories,” Eileen Browning, class president, said.

The Class of 2022 has faced many challenges, so obvious they do not have to be outlined, valedictorian Cydney Wilson, who will attend Johns Hopkins University in the fall to study neuroscience, said in her address. But from the challenges come hard work and skills that will serve them for life. “We will be able to adapt and overcome,” she said.

CCPS will continue to hold graduation ceremonies at the stadium through June 3. To view graduations, click h e re.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata High School celebrates the Warrior Spirit at graduation

La Plata High School celebrated its ninety-fourth commencement ceremony celebrating the Class of 2022 on June 2 at Regency Furniture Stadium. The class demonstrated traits they share with their school’s mascot — the Warriors. Kailyn Pratta, the class president, recalled the years she and her peers shared which culminated in graduation. After a traditional freshman […]
LA PLATA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Education
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nurse pinning ceremony has CSM professors welcoming graduates as colleagues and peers

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 69 nursing candidates for Spring 2022 graduation celebrated their achievements at the La Plata campus May 12 by attending their recognition and pinning ceremony – a time-honored event that has CSM faculty welcoming their students as peers and colleagues in the field of nursing. Annette Ragland, professor of nursing, […]
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s to offer full-day Pre-K

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will offer full-day Pre-Kindergarten for four-year-old students in elementary schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year for eligible students. There will be no half-day spaces in Pre-Kindergarten 4. Students are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten if they meet the financial criteria to receive Free and Reduced Meals (FARMs) with […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Address#Sense Of Community#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#Ccps#Regency Furniture Stadium#Emory University
NBC Washington

Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
LA PLATA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Outreach and Restoration Grant Program Accepting Applications Until Aug. 10

In partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Charles County Government announces the 2023 Outreach and Restoration Grant Program is now open for applications. Non-profit organizations, community and homeowner associations, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply.   This program encourages outreach, community engagement activities, and on-the-ground restoration projects that increase knowledge, change behavior and accelerate stewardship […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Replica Firearm Recovered From Student At La Plata High School

LA PLATA, Md. – On June 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a staff member at La Plata High School reported to the school resource officer (SRO) that a student might be in possession of a firearm. The SRO located the student in a classroom and recovered a replica...
LA PLATA, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Middle school dance cancelled due to threat of violence

Gunston Middle School’s eighth grade dance, planned for tonight, has been cancelled due to threats. In a message to families sent around 12:30 p.m. today, Gunston Principal Dr. Lori Wiggins said that the decision was made as a result of “possible messages circulating in the community referencing individuals interrupting and potentially causing violence” at the dance.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s school board chief rebuffs Alsobrooks’ request to resign

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Prince George’s Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller signaled on Friday that she has no plans to resign, despite a direct request a day earlier from the woman who appointed her, County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D).
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Emergency Communications Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 2, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways. Calvert County Emergency Communications quickly and efficiently handled 105 emergency calls […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy