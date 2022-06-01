ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert Parks & Rec Invites Citizens to Participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 2 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 31, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to join children and adults around the world for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) Thursday, June 23. The WLSL is a global event to raise awareness that swimming lessons can help prevent drowning and save lives. All ages and swim experience levels are welcome.

Participants can join a free 30-minute safety and drowning prevention lesson at the following public swimming pools:

  • Cove Point Park Pool – 750 Cove Point Road, Lusby, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center – 130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick, 6-6:30 p.m.

Tragically, in the U.S. drowning remains the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-4, and the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world. Internationally, the World Health Organization estimates 236,000 people died from drowning in 2019, making drowning a major public health problem worldwide.

Citizens may register in advance by calling the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 410-414-8350. Check-in and registration on the day of the event begin 30 minutes prior to the lesson times. The WLSL event will begin promptly and all participants must be registered and ready to begin before the official start time in order to be included in the global WLSL participation count.

Registered participants ages 17 and younger at Cove Point Park Pool will receive free general pool admission for the remainder of the day. Registered participants of all ages at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center may stay and swim at no cost after the lesson until 8:45 p.m. In case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at the specified time above.

For more information about WLSL visit www.WLSL.org .

