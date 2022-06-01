ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Recording Academy Elects New Members of 2022-23 Board of Trustees

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juDq3_0fwroVM000

Click here to read the full article.

The Recording Academy has elected 19 new leaders to its 2022-23 national board of trustees. Effective today, the newly elected trustees join the Academy’s midterm trustees, including national officers Tammy Hurt (chair), Rico Love (vice chair), Om’Mas Keith (secretary/treasurer), and Christine Albert (chair emeritus). According to the announcement, in partnership with CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the Board of Trustees strategically guides and shapes the mission and policies of the Academy and its commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, fight for creators’ rights, protect music people in need, preserve music’s history, and invest in its future.

2022-23 RECORDING ACADEMY NATIONAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Yolanda Adams* Ferddy Calderon David Gross Mike Knobloch*
Chuck Ainlay* Alex E. Chávez* Jordan Hamlin* John Legend*
Cheche Alara Dave Cobb Jennifer Hanson Rico Love
Christine Albert Beth Cohen David “Swagg” Harris Susan Marshall
Maria Elisa Ayerbe Samantha Cox Tammy Hurt Julia Michels
Nabil Ayers* Doug Emery* J. Ivy PJ Morton*
Larry Batiste Anna Frick Terry Jones* Natalia Ramírez*
Marcus Baylor EJ Gaines* Andrew Joslyn* Michael Romanowski*
Jennifer Blakeman* Kennard Garrett Om’Mas Keith Von Vargas*
Evan Bogart Tracy Gershon Thom “TK” Kidd* Gebre Waddell*
Bun B Chelsey Green* Angélique Kidjo

*Identifies Trustees elected this year to their 1st or 2nd term.

“I’m honored and excited to welcome this diverse and accomplished group of creatives to the Academy’s leadership team,” said Mason. “These newly elected leaders will be instrumental in continuing the Academy’s transformation by serving as representatives for their peers on all things from refining the Grammy Awards process, to advocating for creators’ rights and beyond. We thank the Academy members who participated in this year’s elections and look forward to the continued progress that this esteemed group of Trustees will achieve.”

Each year, the Academy’s 12 chapters’ voting and professional members vote in their respective Chapter Board Elections to elect their chapter’s governors. Of the Trustees that serve on the National Board , eight are elected by voting and professional members of the Academy (four each year) and 30 are elected by the chapter boards (15 each year). The remaining four seats are comprised of the national trustee officers serving the roles of chair, vice chair, secretary/treasurer, and chair emeritus, who are currently midterm, and are elected by the board of trustees once every two years. All positions on the board of trustees are subject to two, two-year term limits.

For the full list of the Academy’s board of trustees, chapter officers and Academy bylaws, click here .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. “All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer,” Peck says. “I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
Variety

Dolph Lundgren: Amber Heard Was ‘Terrific’ and ‘Very Kind’ on the ‘Aquaman 2’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Amber Heard on the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial revealed that Heard was almost replaced on the “Aquaman” sequel and that her role in the film was significantly cut back, but Heard remained in good spirits on the film’s set, according to Lundgren. “She was great. I worked with her on the first ‘Aquaman,’ now the second one. We shot last fall in London,” Lundgren recently told Redline...
MOVIES
Variety

Juneteenth Concert at Hollywood Bowl to Get Live CNN Broadcast With Roots, Jhené Aiko and More

Click here to read the full article. Besides having its full lineup revealed, the Juneteenth celebration at the Hollywood Bowl is due to get an audience much bigger than can fit into a Los Angeles ravine. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” will be broadcast live on all CNN platforms June 19, with artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, the Roots, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter and Jhené Aiko. Virtually every major genre of music will be represented in the lineup, including R&B, classical, hip-hop, country, pop, gospel and jazz. Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Queen Elizabeth and Royals Kick Off Jubilee Celebrations With Lavish Pageantry — But No Harry and Meghan

Click here to read the full article. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday morning with a parade and flypast around Buckingham Palace, and the bittersweet acknowledgement that Britain is unlikely to experience anything quite like this ever again. The milestone marks 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II, who took the crown at just 25 years old in February 1952. The U.K. has a special four-day bank holiday beginning Thursday to celebrate the 96 year old, who is the longest-serving monarch in British history. Although the Queen missed the Trooping the Color ceremony, she appeared on the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jennifer Hanson
Variety

Stephen S. Thompson, ‘Sitting in Limbo’ Writer, Dies at 56

Click here to read the full article. Stephen S. Thompson, writer of BAFTA-winning drama “Sitting In Limbo,” died from cancer on May 26. He was 56. An acclaimed novelist of Jamaican descent, Thompson’s first novel “Toy Soldiers” was published in 2000. Further novels include “Missing Joe” (2012) and “No More Heroes” (2016). Thompson wrote feature-length drama “Sitting In Limbo” in response to his brother Anthony Bryan’s fight against deportation amid the Windrush scandal, a British political scandal where many people who had come to the U.K. before 1973 from Caribbean countries were detained and deported. The film, directed by Stella...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: ‘It Is a Setback’ for Women

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard is disappointed “beyond words” regarding the verdict to Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her. The jury in the trial ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is now ordered to pay $15 million in damages to Depp. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard wrote in a  statement. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.” Heard continued, “I’m even more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out on Oscars Slap: Will Smith and Chris Rock Must ‘Reconcile’

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap for the first time in detail on the June 1 episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk.” The actor previously commented on the situation courtesy of a meme that read: “This is a season for healing. And I’m here for it.” Pinkett Smith decided to address the slap on “Red Table Talk” because the episode tackled alopecia. Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because of her own battle with alopecia. “This is a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Elle Fanning, Toni Collette Among Actresses Who Could Land Double Emmy Noms

Click here to read the full article. Through the years, there have been countless creators, producers, directors and actors who have gone without an Emmy Award. And then there are those lucky enough to earn multiple kudos for different projects — in the same year. That could be the case for numerous stars leading up to the 2022 Emmys, with more than a dozen actors with multiple projects on the bubble. Elle Fanning is Hulu’s shining star this year, with both “The Great” and “The Girl From Plainville” in the conversation; not only does she lead the comedy and the dark...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#The Recording Academy#Election#The Board Of Trustees
Variety

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We Cry Together’ Posts Biggest Drop in Billboard Hot 100 History — Kind of…

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together,” a harrowing enactment of an ugly argument between lovers, is not a song most people will want to hear more than once. And even though it is expected to be the next video from Lamar’s brilliant and challenging new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and premiered at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, it plummeted a record-setting 81 points in its second week — well, record-setting with an asterisk. XXL which noted the drop on Wednesday, cited unofficial sources, so we went to Billboard’s chart department to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: How to Watch All of the Events

Click here to read the full article. This weekend, Britain will celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne with Platinum Jubilee weekend, a national bank holiday taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. The Queen’s 70th anniversary occurred on Feb. 6, which marks the date where she took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father King George VI. Various celebrations in the U.K. have already taken place, leading up to the national holiday this weekend. The Jubilee will see a variety of public events, including Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Many Children Must Die Before We Have Gun Control?

Click here to read the full article. I originally had intended to write this week’s Editor’s Letter about the controversial trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and how it infuriates me that the case has become a sickening spectacle of memes, audio recordings and video clips that trend on TikTok, and is the butt of mean-spirited jokes largely aimed at Heard. It sickens me that people have lost sight of what is at the heart of this case: potential domestic violence — a dangerous issue that should not be made light of under any circumstances. Violence, of course, is evil...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

As Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Years on The Throne, Britain Celebrates With Concerts, Pageants and Parades

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee from June 2 and the U.K. is awash in events celebrating the milestone. At press time, there were no fewer than 2,429 public events and 3,388 street parties or private events taking place across the country, with London leading the way with 1,000. The U.K. has a special four-day bank holiday beginning Thursday to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch’s achievement. The Queen, who ascended the throne in February 1952, is the longest-serving monarch in British history — surpassing Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign by seven years. Below is a taster...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Book of Queer’ Creator Eric Cervini Teaches LGBTQ History, Like How Abraham Lincoln Might’ve Been Gay

Click here to read the full article. Finding LGBTQ actors to cast in the new history docuseries “The Book of Queer” wasn’t that difficult. No, producers didn’t ask the actors about their sexuality. “If you’re casting for a show called ‘Book of Queer,’ and you’re saying in the audition process, ‘Is there any particular reason you want to be on this show?,’ they’re going to tell us,” series creator Eric Cervini tells me. “Of course, we weren’t discriminating, but it was kind of self-selecting.’” The five-episode “Book of Queer,” which premieres Thursday on Discovery+, features multiple stories about queer history and queer individuals,...
SOCIETY
Variety

Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen Discuss How ‘Because the Night’ Came to Be (Book Excerpt)

Click here to read the full article. To those who know, Patti Smith, pioneering punk poetess and rock star without peer or precedent, requires no introduction. But times change, generations succeed generations, and sometimes the world needs to be reminded of things like “Why Patti Smith Matters,” which is exactly the book that veteran music journalist Caryn Rose published yesterday via University of Texas Press.  Rose, whose work has appeared in Pitchfork, Salon, the Village Voice, Vulture, Backstreets, the Guardian and Variety, explains, “I was eager to take on the formidable task of chronicling Patti Smith’s career because aside from Smith’s own work, the existing scholarship...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Each Defamed Each Other, Jury Rules

Click here to read the full article. A Virginia jury has found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages — which Judge Penney Azcarate reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state’s statutory cap. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. The court clerk read aloud the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘An Act of Defense’: Jaclyn Moore on Republicans Weaponizing Trans Panic and Why Representation Really Does Matter

Click here to read the full article. It’s Pride Month, which means three things: Corporate Twitter accounts will start talking like “Drag Race” contestants, the queer community will continue fighting our annual blood feud about kink’s place at Pride and there will be think pieces about LGBT representation in the media. If you’re like me, the thought of those three things is enough to make your eyes glaze over. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not that conversations about representation aren’t important. Letting viewers see themselves depicted in art helps people feel less alone. It tells them they’re OK. It tells them...
SOCIETY
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Aloha, Mabel! Selena Gomez Should Not Be Overlooked for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Young Thug Denied Bond in RICO Case Against YSL

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang. In his announcement of the decision, Judge Ural Glanville said that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has “some concerns” about Williams being a flight risk. “There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community,” Glanville said in his decision. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Elon Musk Demands Tesla Workers Return to Office in Leaked Emails: ‘If You Don’t Show Up, We Will Assume You Have Resigned’

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla employees cease remote work or be fired, in two emails sent to staff of the electric car company on Tuesday. In the emails, which were leaked to electric car news website Electrek, Musk stated that all employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart the company. He also wrote that he will review potential exceptions directly, but only for “particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible.” Musk reiterated the statement in a follow-up email, specifying that the office must be...
BUSINESS
Variety

Pretty in Pride: 14 Pride Collections That Are Actually Good (And Doing Good)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. It’s officially Pride month, and high-fashion brands have only gotten smarter about the ways they choose to incorporate LGBTQ activism into their clothing during the month of June. Gone are the days of hastily rainbow-slapped apparel and tacky corporate merch. This year’s Pride collections have stripes of color and are chic enough to wear year-round. Most importantly, these brands are showcasing their allyship by giving back a portion of their proceeds to LGBTQ groups...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy