Recording Academy Elects New Members of 2022-23 Board of Trustees

The Recording Academy has elected 19 new leaders to its 2022-23 national board of trustees. Effective today, the newly elected trustees join the Academy’s midterm trustees, including national officers Tammy Hurt (chair), Rico Love (vice chair), Om’Mas Keith (secretary/treasurer), and Christine Albert (chair emeritus). According to the announcement, in partnership with CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the Board of Trustees strategically guides and shapes the mission and policies of the Academy and its commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, fight for creators’ rights, protect music people in need, preserve music’s history, and invest in its future.

2022-23 RECORDING ACADEMY NATIONAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Yolanda Adams* Ferddy Calderon David Gross Mike Knobloch* Chuck Ainlay* Alex E. Chávez* Jordan Hamlin* John Legend* Cheche Alara Dave Cobb Jennifer Hanson Rico Love Christine Albert Beth Cohen David “Swagg” Harris Susan Marshall Maria Elisa Ayerbe Samantha Cox Tammy Hurt Julia Michels Nabil Ayers* Doug Emery* J. Ivy PJ Morton* Larry Batiste Anna Frick Terry Jones* Natalia Ramírez* Marcus Baylor EJ Gaines* Andrew Joslyn* Michael Romanowski* Jennifer Blakeman* Kennard Garrett Om’Mas Keith Von Vargas* Evan Bogart Tracy Gershon Thom “TK” Kidd* Gebre Waddell* Bun B Chelsey Green* Angélique Kidjo

*Identifies Trustees elected this year to their 1st or 2nd term.

“I’m honored and excited to welcome this diverse and accomplished group of creatives to the Academy’s leadership team,” said Mason. “These newly elected leaders will be instrumental in continuing the Academy’s transformation by serving as representatives for their peers on all things from refining the Grammy Awards process, to advocating for creators’ rights and beyond. We thank the Academy members who participated in this year’s elections and look forward to the continued progress that this esteemed group of Trustees will achieve.”

Each year, the Academy’s 12 chapters’ voting and professional members vote in their respective Chapter Board Elections to elect their chapter’s governors. Of the Trustees that serve on the National Board , eight are elected by voting and professional members of the Academy (four each year) and 30 are elected by the chapter boards (15 each year). The remaining four seats are comprised of the national trustee officers serving the roles of chair, vice chair, secretary/treasurer, and chair emeritus, who are currently midterm, and are elected by the board of trustees once every two years. All positions on the board of trustees are subject to two, two-year term limits.

