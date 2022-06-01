Stephen S. Thompson, ‘Sitting in Limbo’ Writer, Dies at 56

Click here to read the full article.

Stephen S. Thompson , writer of BAFTA -winning drama “Sitting In Limbo,” died from cancer on May 26. He was 56.

An acclaimed novelist of Jamaican descent, Thompson’s first novel “Toy Soldiers” was published in 2000. Further novels include “Missing Joe” (2012) and “No More Heroes” (2016).

Thompson wrote feature-length drama “Sitting In Limbo” in response to his brother Anthony Bryan’s fight against deportation amid the Windrush scandal, a British political scandal where many people who had come to the U.K. before 1973 from Caribbean countries were detained and deported. The film, directed by Stella Corradi, produced by Left Bank Pictures and starring Patrick Robinson, was broadcast on BBC One in June 2020, and won the BAFTA for Best Single Drama.

Thompson had written for The Observer, The Voice, Wasafiri, Five Dials and Arena Magazine amongst others, and was the editor and publisher of the online literary journal The Colverstone Review. He lectured on creative writing at Winchester University, Birkbeck College and the University of Edinburgh, and taught screenwriting at Central Film School in London.

His family said in a statement: “Stephen passed away on Thursday 26th May after a short battle with cancer. He fought hard to beat the odds after being diagnosed just a month earlier, but, ultimately, spent his last few weeks at home, as was his wish, receiving end of life care. Throughout this time, Stephen showed a characteristic determination to live. In the end, however, the rapid progression of the cancer meant his body was unable to match the power of his indomitable mind, and he passed away peacefully surrounded by love. His family, friends and partner are heartbroken at his passing but so incredibly proud of all he achieved, both personally and professionally, during his all too short life.”

“We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Stephen S. Thompson – a brilliant screenwriter who won a TV BAFTA for Single Drama ‘Sitting in Limbo’ and was nominated for Emerging Talent: Fiction in 2021. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” the BAFTA said in a statement.

“Absolutely devastated to hear about the loss of a blazing talent, a dear friend and colleague @ss_thompson – gone far too soon. Feel lucky to have known Stephen S. Thompson & bathed in his brilliance. #RestInPower,” said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

Thompson was represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.