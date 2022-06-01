Dronedek Appoints COO

— Longtime Meta leader Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down this fall. Sandberg, chief operating officer and the No. 2 in charge behind CEO Mark Zuckerberg, joined Meta (formerly known as Facebook) more than 14 years ago. “When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Kelly Grier, head of EY’s U.S. business, is leaving the company on June 30, while the consulting firm is planning a potentially historic restructuring. Grier’s departure was announced in February, after she informed EY’s U.S. partnership that she wouldn’t seek reelection in October, the Financial Times said.
“I feel as though I’m the strategist and the consultant for the future world that we want to live in for women of color.”. Lauren Maillian is a serial entrepreneur, as well as CEO and board member of digitalundivided, a social organization dedicated to raising VC funding and promoting economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs. She serves as an investor and advisor to several startups, including Ephemeral Tattoo, Kroma Wellness, and Ruggable.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc RBA RBA has appointed Eric Jacobs as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6, 2022. The current Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Driscoll, will remain with RBA in an advisory capacity to assist with the transition. Most recently, Jacobs served as CFO at Wheels Up Experience Inc....
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that Bill Loewenthal, senior vice president, product, has been recognized as one of the top Chief Product Officers (CPOs) in the inaugural Global CPO 20, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini Invent and Mighty Capital.
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces the 100% acquisition of disphere tech, owner of the cloud platform diContract for the financial services industry. disphere tech will operate as a fully integrated part of BearingPoint and be led by insurance and financial services professionals. This press release...
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Joe Gette, currently assistant general counsel, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and securities, will become vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary, effective June 1. Gette will continue to report to Anne M. Foulkes, PPG senior vice president, general counsel and current secretary.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Buddy Bayer, president of the Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale organization, today announced that Michael Fiacco, formerly senior vice president for the east region and financial services vertical at Lumen Technologies, has been named chief revenue officer for Windstream Enterprise in order to further enhance its commitment to technological innovation and superior customer service.
