United Way of Central Indiana Adds to Board

The Indiana 5G Zone is working to launch a $2 million grant program to accelerate 5G-related projects in key industries around the state. The program is designed to help companies apply 5G technology in certain key areas: advanced manufacturing, digital agriculture, smart cities, public safety and national defense. “We’re looking...
Indiana Michigan Power has hired Stephanny Smith as director of corporate communications. She most recently was director of communications for the Allen County Public Library. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Indiana University IPFW.
Columbus Regional Health Foundation has received a $1.5 million gift that it says will help establish the Nurse Family Partnership Endowment Fund. The gift from Christine and Tom Vujovich will support the local Nurse-Family Partnership program, facilitated through nonprofit Healthy Communities. The home visitation program connects registered nurses with first-time,...
The Indiana Municipal Power Agency has promoted Frank Smardo to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He most recently was executive vice president of energy solutions. Smardo holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
IndyHub and The IndyHub Foundation have appointed Al Carroll president and chief executive officer, effective in July. He currently is a senior account executive at Codelicious in Indianapolis. Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree from Butler University and a master’s degree from WGU Indiana.
Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
A Lebanon-based lawn care equipment manufacturer plans to expand and move next year into a new $5 million, 40,000-square-foot building. Steel Green Manufacturing LLC will lease 30,000 square feet in the building under construction south of Interstate 65 at the intersection of State Road 39 and Enterprise Boulevard. The company...
An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
Germany-based Evonik says it will expand its pharmaceutical production facility in Lafayette and create 80 jobs. The company, which produces the active ingredients for medications, says the total investment is $220 million with the U.S. government funding up to $150 million toward the project through its Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has unveiled new details on a planned 2.2 million-square-foot, next-generation fulfillment center in McCordsville. The retail giant says the project will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Hancock County and also feature state-of-the-art automation technology. The facility is being built at 5258 W. 500 N. in McCordsville...
MDWise has promoted Brittney Mullaney to vice president of health services. She most recently was director of medical management. Mullaney holds a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a master’s degree from the University of Indianapolis.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees. The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135 N in Greenwood and will open at...
The Indiana State Fair is holding a job fair Thursday as it seeks to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs. The state fair needs workers for parking, security, operations, information booths, among other positions. The State Fair says it is offering referral and job attendance incentive programs this year. The fair...
Rolls-Royce Corp. in Indianapolis has been awarded an $8.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract. The contract increases the scope to procure original equipment manufacturer engineering and logistics support for KC-130J aircraft engines for the U.S. Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program.
Driving across northern Indiana is about to get more expensive, and not just because of steep fuel prices. The operator of the Indiana Toll Road has announced a rate hike of more than 9%, effective July 1. ITR Concessions Co. LLC, which manages the highway, can raise tolls because of...
The Westfield Fire Department has broken ground on its new $12.8 million fire station and headquarters. The department says Station 81 will replace its current fire station and headquarters at Westfield’s Public Safety Building. The 36,000-square-foot facility, which is located at the southeast corner of 171st street and Ditch...
Comments / 0