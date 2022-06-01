ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loving County, TX

DPS: 6 dead, 4 injured after crash in Loving County

By Andrea Payne
 2 days ago

LOVING COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash left six people dead and four people injured on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reported the crash took place at 6:00 a.m. on County Road 300 at Ranch to Market Road 652, about 21 miles north of Mentone.

According to DPS, a Toyota pickup truck slammed into a Ford F-250 pickup. The crash sent the Toyota traveling through the intersection and crashing into a utility pole. The Ford came to a stop in a north barrow ditch.

Four passengers from the Toyota — Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Ernestro Lugo, and Efrain Cruz-Camacho— were pronounced dead on the scene.

Christopher Villarreal and Alejandro Diaz were also pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS.

Oscar Rico was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock and listed under critical condition. Juvenal Segura also transported to UMC and listed under stable condition.

Two passengers from the Ford were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. DPS said Cruz Hernandez Rubiel, 22, was in serious condition. Gustavo Villarreal, 30, was listed under stable condition.

The speed limit was listed as 70 miles per hour and the road conditions were dry and clear, according to the crash report.

cbs7.com

Agencies in Midland and Odessa take part in “Operation Lost Souls”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso announced that “Operation Lost Souls” located 70 missing children in west Texas. Out of the 70 missing children located, 40 of them were recovered in the Midland/Odessa area. The youngest child found here was 13 years old.
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
ABC Big 2 News

At least 6 dead in Loving County crash

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The scene at the intersection of CR 300 and Highway 652 has been cleared and drivers will now be able to pass through the area as normal. More information on the victims in this crash will be provided by DPS and we will update when that information is released. The […]
LOVING COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland community mourning loss of young motorcycle rider

One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Ford F 250#Traffic Accident#University Medical Center#Umc#Medical Center Hospital
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster recognizes tattoos, helps OPD identify burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary.  According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friends, family hurting after shooting death of loved one

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso. Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday. The following alert is for Midland, County: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Month-long major road project in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for a road project that will cause drivers to take alternate routes for at least a month. In a news release, Illinois Avenue between A Street and D Street will be closed starting June 6th. This comes as crews work to repair […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating incident at local water park

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park.  According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting. According to a news release, Shemar Harrington, 21, was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday. OPD said officers responded to the 4651 Oakwood in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:50 […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs dog during burglary, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
