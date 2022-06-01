ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles station charges $8/gallon as gas prices continue to climb nationwide

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Gas prices have skyrocketed across the country, but nowhere are they feeling the pain at the pump more than in Los Angeles where one station posted prices above $8 per gallon Tuesday. The Chevron station in Downtown Los Angeles priced a gallon of regular unleaded at...

Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES - One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas. This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S. The average price in Los Angeles County rose to a record $6.172 on Tuesday. However, the Chevron...
The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
WME Hit By Covid Outbreak As Case Counts Rise In Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles. The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain. The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
Downey:- Best Places to Visit in Downey, CA

Downey, located 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, is a suburb in southeast Los Angeles County. It is part of the Gateway Cities. It is also the birthplace for the Apollo space program. It also houses the oldest functioning McDonald’s in the world. Columbia Memorial Space Center. The...
Santa Clarita Real Estate Forecast — Summer 2022 Buying/Selling Advice

Summer is officially here! Between vacations and backyard barbecues, you might not have the time to track Santa Clarita real estate trends and determine what’s best for your current real estate goals. There’s no need to worry. This article goes over the most notable trends from the spring real estate season and will give you an idea of what to expect from May to August. Keep reading to get up-to-date on real estate trends alongside buying and selling advice for Santa Clarita this summer.
Betty White's Los Angeles Home Sells for a Ton Above Asking Price

Betty White's Los Angeles home has sold for more than its asking price at her death. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood property went for $10.678 million after being listed at $10.575 million. The colonial-style residence is nestled in LA's prestigious Brentwood Park and offers views of the nearby mountains from nearly three-quarters of an acre, reported Robb Report.
